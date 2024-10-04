Brisbane has delisted a trio of players after its Grand Final win over Sydney

James Madden in action during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIER Brisbane has made three changes to its playing ranks, delisting Kalin Lane and Carter Michael, while Irishman Jimmy Madden has informed the club he is returning home.

Madden, who played 13 games in six seasons, will head back to Ireland to pursue Gaelic football after finding a home in defence at the Lions with his blistering speed.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

Michael has been plagued by injuries after graduating from the club's Academy and being selected in the 2020 AFL Rookie Draft.

The left-footed defender managed one senior game, against Essendon late in 2022, but has struggled to get on the field since.

Carter Michael at Brisbane training in May 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckman Lane made the biggest trip in the country when he headed east from Claremont in the WAFL as a mid-season selection in 2021.

The 22-year-old showed promise at VFL level but was unable to make his AFL debut in his four seasons, stuck behind Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort, before rupturing his ACL this year.

The changes complete a busy week for Brisbane following the retirement of Joe Daniher on Thursday.

Hard-nosed midfielder Jarryd Lyons has also called time on his career.