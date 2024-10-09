Who are some of the players still uncertain on whether they are staying at their current club or looking for a new home?

(clockwise from left): Denver Grainger-Barras, Lachie Sullivan, Tim Membrey, Adam Tomlinson. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PLAYING futures of some big-name players will be determined by Deadline Day next Wednesday, but others will have to wait a while longer to find out if they'll be on an AFL list next year.

A host of players remain out of contract and are waiting to hear from their current clubs if they will get a new deal, or if they'll have to look elsewhere for 2025.

With this year's draft regarded as a strong one, clubs are more willing than normal to keep list spots open ahead of the draft in November, leading to a painful wait for a host of players.

On 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday, AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich ran through a list of nine of the players who are currently playing the waiting game.

Adam Tomlinson

Melbourne has not delisted the defender yet but is not expected to offer him a new deal. Collingwood has shown interest, as reported on AFL.com.au last week, as they look to cover the loss of Nathan Murphy down back. The Pies had wanted to lure Mark Keane back from Adelaide, but he re-signed at the Crows. St Kilda also looked at Tomlinson but moved on after re-signing Dougal Howard. Gold Coast has also had a level of interest, but Tomlinson is in limbo at the moment.

Adam Tomlinson after the round 12 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park, June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Sullivan

The midfielder has been told to wait until the end of the trade period, but there's a growing confidence he'll get a new deal at Collingwood. The Pies have had a look around for inside midfielders in recent weeks; they were interested in Alex Davies before he re-signed at Gold Coast and also had a look at Ben Hobbs, who appears likely to stay at Essendon. It means Sullivan, like teammates Ned Long and Jack Bytel, are waiting to hear what the future holds.

Lachie Sullivan after the drawn match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Hayes

Collingwood looms as a landing spot for the St Kilda tall, possibly later in the year as a delisted free agent. North Melbourne also had an interest but opted instead to sign Jack Darling. Other clubs are keeping an eye on him as well given key position players are so hard to find. He's just played eight AFL games so far in between various injuries, but he's got a bit to offer.

Jack Hayes during the round eight match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Membrey

The St Kilda forward could potentially sign for a third club, but there's been no deal forthcoming yet. He's set to have more conversations with the Saints this week having played 19 senior games this year. North Melbourne has also had a look at Membrey but, like Jack Hayes, moved on once they got a commitment from Jack Darling. Melbourne had some interest, but is now set on signing Wade Derksen from Greater Western Sydney. Carlton has also been interested in Membrey in the past, but there's a chance he'll stay at the Saints on a new deal.

Tim Membrey during the round 24 match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Clarke

Pick 24 two years ago, Clarke has played just one game at AFL level for the Western Bulldogs, but it doesn't look promising for him to get a new deal. Like a lot of unsigned players, he's been told to wait until the end of the trade period. Adam Treloar has essentially adopted him and he's going on a pre-season training camp with Treloar and Josh Dunkley over the off-season. But he's another player in limbo.

Charlie Clarke during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Denver Grainger-Barras

The former No.6 pick has not been officially delisted yet, but don't expect him to get a new deal at Hawthorn. There have been clubs keeping tabs on him, but he's clearly struggled to cement a spot at AFL level and has played in a variety of roles at Box Hill. West Coast is a potential landing spot given Grainger-Barras is a WA boy. The Eagles will have a hole in defence when they lose Tom Barrass in the next week, and they have had a look at Tom Clurey from Port Adelaide as well. This is one to monitor over the summer and there's a chance Grainger-Barras could get an opportunity as a delisted free agent.

Denver Grainger-Barras during the round 23 match between Melbourne and Hawthorn at the MCG, August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jai Culley

As reported in Inside Trading on Tuesday, Culley met with new West Coast coach Andrew McQualter this week as he waits to find out if he'll get a new contract. He is desperate to go on having fully recovered from his ACL injury and has shown a lot of promise in the 12 AFL games he's played. He's hopeful he'll get a new deal.

Jai Culley celebrates during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium, July 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Emmett

The Docker has been playing the waiting game this year due to Fremantle's interest in Shai Bolton and Liam Baker. The indication is he'll get another deal at the Dockers and he's proven he's capable at the level. He might get delisted and re-signed as a rookie, either in the rookie draft or as a pre-season supplemental period, but there's a fair chance he'll be at Fremantle in 2025.

Tom Emmett during Fremantle's match against Richmond in R8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hewago Oea

As reported in Inside Trading on Tuesday, the Gold Coast forward has been delisted but invited to train with the Suns over summer and could be given another shot. A few clubs have had a look at him, including Hawthorn, but some may be looking at him more to beef up their VFL programs. It's not clear yet whether there is much AFL interest, but there's an opportunity there at the Suns.