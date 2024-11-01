The Dockers have announced that Peter Bell is leaving the club

Peter Bell looks on during Fremantle's AFLW clash against West Coast in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PETER Bell has made the "difficult decision" to leave Fremantle after several years at the Dockers.

Bell was most recently in a role as executive general manager of football talent, strategy and special projects.

The 48-year-old, who also played 163 games for the club, was previously the general manager of football.

"This has been a difficult decision, but one I feel is the right decision," Bell said.

"I am extremely proud of my contribution to the club over the years as a player, board member and on the executive team, but I'm keen to explore my next challenge and allow our list managers in David Walls and Darryn Fry to lead the club at the upcoming AFL and AFLW drafts."

The Dockers said list managers Walls (AFL) and Fry (AFLW) would report directly into executive general manager of football Joe Brierty on an interim basis, while Bell's special projects and strategy responsibilities will be divided among the executive team.

Learn More 28:24

Fremantle chief executive Simon Garlick thanked Bell for his contribution to the club.

"Peter has played a vital role in helping to get our AFL and AFLW programs to the positions they are currently in," Garlick said.

"In his time as EGM of football, he oversaw significant list transformations as well as senior coach transitions for both AFL and AFLW. He also led with aplomb during the COVID-impacted seasons and has helped put our club into the position it is today.

"We are extremely grateful for Peter's contribution and wish him, Lana and his family all the best for the future."