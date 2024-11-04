Adelaide will pick up Harry Schoenberg and Chris Burgess in this month's rookie draft

Harry Schoenberg and Chris Burgess. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has delisted contracted pair Harry Schoenberg and Chris Burgess with the commitment to re-select them at this month's Telstra Rookie Draft.

The moves came as clubs needed to make their first list lodgements.

The procedural move means Schoenberg and Burgess, who are both signed at the club until the end of 2025, will be delisted and then re-selected by the Crows at the rookie draft on November 22.

Schoenberg played four games in 2024, while Burgess, who crossed from Gold Coast, played seven in his first season at the club.

Under AFL rules, clubs must make at least three additions to their senior list each season, which can include rookie upgrades.

The Crows, like half of the competition, needed to cut contracted players and reselect them as rookies because of their tight lists.

Collingwood (Oleg Markov and Ash Johnson), Sydney (Aaron Francis and Joel Hamling), Fremantle (Max Knobel), Brisbane (Darragh Joyce and Darcy Craven), North Melbourne (Toby Pink), Hawthorn (Jack Gunston), Greater Western Sydney (Josh Fahey, Lachie Keeffe and Jacob Wehr) and Richmond (Mate Colina) are other clubs who will use the same mechanism to delist then redraft players.