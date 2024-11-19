The goalkicking radar of Jye Amiss went a bit awry last season, but he remains confident in his routine and will only consider making minor tweaks

Jye Amiss kicks for goal during the R12 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Traeger Park on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Jye Amiss has revealed he is considering making little tweaks to his goalkicking routine, while teammate Matt Johnson is aiming for more explosiveness in his bid to become an elite inside midfielder.

Amiss was renowned for his accuracy as a junior, and he lived up to that billing when he kicked 41.17 for the Dockers last year.

But his radar went somewhat awry in 2024 as Amiss finished the season with 36.28 to his name.

Amiss' kicking looked at its worst when more stutters appeared in his run-up.

But he was able to smooth things out a bit towards the end of the campaign, kicking 12.4 across the final six rounds.

The 21-year-old is open to making some more tweaks leading into 2025 - but only minor ones.

"My routine that I have now, I'm still confident in," Amiss said from the club's community camp in Karratha, 1500km north of Perth.

"Whether it's getting more momentum or what not ... if I'm going to tinker with anything or change little things here or there, this is the best time to do it, because then you can work over the pre-season.

"I'll have a look and talk to the coaches, but I haven't lost any confidence in my goalkicking."

Amiss has added 2.5kg to his frame over the past year, lifting his weight to about 96.5kg.

The 196cm rising star hopes the extra bulk will help him thrive even more as a key forward.

Meanwhile, Amiss' teammate Johnson has been working hard during the off-season in a bid to lock down a berth as an inside midfielder.

Johnson was used primarily on the wing last season, with the 21-year-old notching 19 games.

Matt Johnson celebrates a goal during the R8 match between Fremantle and Richmond at the MCG on May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Caleb Serong, Hayden Young and Andrew Brayshaw are locks in Fremantle's star-studded engine room, but it remains to be seen whether 33-year-old Nat Fyfe can hold his place as an inside midfielder.

Johnson was happy to get game time anywhere last year, but he's doing everything within his powers to push for more midfield minutes.

"That's always been my goal, being an inside midfielder," Johnson said.

"It's a blessing and a curse (to be tried in different positions). You get to develop in other areas of your game.

"Last year playing on the wing for a lot of it, I still loved it.

"Hopefully this year I get a few more opportunities inside."

Johnson knows he needs to become more explosive to turn his dreams into a reality.

"I spoke with one of our coaches Adam Read about trying to improve my explosiveness out of contests," Johnson said.

"I did a few sessions with him in the off-season to try to work on that.

"I think it's definitely helped me so far."