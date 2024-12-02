The AFL is pleased to announce a price freeze for all entry level tickets for the highly anticipated 2025 Gather Round… A Festival of Footy.
All entry level tickets for 2025 Gather Round matches at Barossa Park, Norwood Oval and Adelaide Oval will be frozen at a $35 price point for adults, $20 for concession, and $10 for juniors across all venues.
2025 AFL and Club members will once again have a 24-hour member priority window to redeem a free general admission or category three ticket to watch their club of support, and will pay a discounted price for upgraded seats.
The members on sale will begin at 10am ACDT / 10:30am AEDT, Tuesday December 10 via Ticketek ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday December 11 at the same time.
In a further win for footy fans, four-match and three-match multi match passes at Adelaide Oval will again be available for purchase, while all fans will benefit from family tickets allowing kids to go free across all price categories.
A tiered pricing model will again be in place at Adelaide Oval to provide fans with more options to purchase upgraded seats, with tickets for the best seats in the stadium to be capped at $65.
All matches in 2025 Gather Round will be standalone events, with no double header fixtures scheduled.
Tickets to the highly popular ‘The Collective’ match day event will return in 2025, offering a premium viewing experience including music acts and private room and bar access with prices starting at $99.
AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said that a seat at Gather Round was fast becoming the hottest ticket in town.
“Gather Round is a celebration of footy like no other, and its popularity is growing every year.
“It is important to continue to keep our game affordable and accessible for all and the price freeze hopefully helps afford everyone an opportunity to experience Gather Round firsthand.
“Having nine stand-alone matches offers more opportunity to see your team play, and there continues to be plenty of free entertainment options available for families at the Maccas Footy Festival and surrounding activity.
“With the inclusion of the brand-new Barossa Park venue, nine blockbuster match-ups and a host of entertainment on offer, I’d encourage all fans to get in quick and secure your spot to one of the biggest events in the country.”
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said, “Tickets to the 2024 Gather Round were snapped up incredibly quickly, and we expect that demand will be repeated.
“It’s particularly pleasing that entry level prices have been frozen. Coupled with the many free activities available, Gather Round remains an accessible and family-friendly form of entertainment to open the Easter School holidays.
“We look forward to welcoming the many visitors that will flood into South Australia for Gather Round in 2025, in the knowledge that many will be expanding their itinerary to include the Barossa and beyond.”
Gather Round sits over and above normal club membership arrangements, which means members must redeem or upgrade to a ticket via Ticketek. To access the member priority on-sale, 2025 AFL and club access members will be issued a single-use Gather Round barcode directly by their club prior to on-sale.
Access members will only be able to get tickets to matches featuring their club of support during the Member Priority On Sale Window. Only one ticket per barcode can be redeemed, no additional tickets.
ON-SALE SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Club and AFL Access Members – 10:00am (ACDT) / 10:30am (AEDT)
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
General Public - 10:00am (ACDT) / 10:30am (AEDT)
FLIGHTS:
As the official airline of the AFL & Gather Round, Virgin Australia will again be laying on extra flights to help transport fans to Adelaide which are available now.
ACCOMMODATION:
ALL.COM is the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW. Gather Round fans have access to a variety of accommodation options to suit all tastes and budgets with over 10 hotels and apartments across Adelaide to choose from. Visit all.com to book, plus a special Member Rate can be unlocked by joining ALL for free.