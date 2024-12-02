Fans ahead of the Gather Round 2024 clash between Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce a price freeze for all entry level tickets for the highly anticipated 2025 Gather Round… A Festival of Footy.

All entry level tickets for 2025 Gather Round matches at Barossa Park, Norwood Oval and Adelaide Oval will be frozen at a $35 price point for adults, $20 for concession, and $10 for juniors across all venues.