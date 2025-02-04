Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THREE of our available defenders averaged more than any midfielder last season, something we haven't seen before in AFL Fantasy.

Last year saw eight defenders average more than 100. Only three in each of the two previous seasons managed to break that threshold.

Playing off half-back has become a Fantasy friendly role with Harry Sheezel (averaging 125 in that position before his midfield shift), Lachie Whitfield and Dayne Zorko all going at 110-plus in 2024.

Targeting players in this role should be a priority, but don't discount those getting midfield time. Sheezel is my No.1 defender as he can maintain that output. Sam Flanders is unlikely to be playing behind the ball, but he has a Fantasy game that should rank him towards the top.

Make sure you find value deeper down the initial lists ranked by 2024 average. Callum Mills is ranked as the 56th best defender based on last year's return. He's averaged 110 and 111 in recent seasons and is every chance to shoot inside the top 10.

A total of 33 defenders averaged 80-plus last season compared to just seven forwards. With 42 defenders posting an average between 70-90, there is plenty of depth in the line.

Warnie's top 30 defenders

RANK

PLAYER

CLUB

2024
AVG

2024
 GMS

1

Harry Sheezel

NTH

112.1

21

2

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

111.7

23

3

Sam Flanders (MID)

GCS

107.8

22

4

Nic Martin

ESS

107.2

23

5

Dayne Zorko

BRL

110.3

23

6

Jack Sinclair (MID)

STK

101.9

22

7

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

STK

97.7

22

8

Luke Ryan

FRE

102.1

23

9

Dan Houston

COL

94

22

10

Jordan Clark

FRE

96.9

23

11

Callum Mills

SYD

69.8

6

12

Bailey Dale

WBD

92.6

23

13

Max Holmes (MID)

GEE

94.5

23

14

Jayden Short

RIC

80.5

22

15

Tom Stewart

GEE

87.6

22

16

Liam Duggan

WCE

88.7

21

17

Colby McKercher

NTH

82.3

16

18

Daniel Rioli

GCS

83.5

23

19

Karl Amon

HAW

87

23

20

James Sicily

HAW

87.4

20

21

Matt Roberts

SYD

76.1

20

22

Kane Farrell

PTA

78.4

22

23

Nick Vlastuin

RIC

81.5

22

24

Andrew McGrath

ESS

84.2

23

25

Trent Rivers (MID)

MEL

82

23

26

Mason Redman

ESS

83.9

21

27

Jordan Ridley

ESS

88.4

9

28

Nick Blakey

SYD

82

23

29

Lachie Ash

GWS

77.4

17

30

John Noble

GCS

74.4

20

