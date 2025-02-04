THREE of our available defenders averaged more than any midfielder last season, something we haven't seen before in AFL Fantasy.
Last year saw eight defenders average more than 100. Only three in each of the two previous seasons managed to break that threshold.
Playing off half-back has become a Fantasy friendly role with Harry Sheezel (averaging 125 in that position before his midfield shift), Lachie Whitfield and Dayne Zorko all going at 110-plus in 2024.
Targeting players in this role should be a priority, but don't discount those getting midfield time. Sheezel is my No.1 defender as he can maintain that output. Sam Flanders is unlikely to be playing behind the ball, but he has a Fantasy game that should rank him towards the top.
Make sure you find value deeper down the initial lists ranked by 2024 average. Callum Mills is ranked as the 56th best defender based on last year's return. He's averaged 110 and 111 in recent seasons and is every chance to shoot inside the top 10.
A total of 33 defenders averaged 80-plus last season compared to just seven forwards. With 42 defenders posting an average between 70-90, there is plenty of depth in the line.
>>The Traders' Draft Kit will be out soon, featuring deep rankings for each position, stats, tips, a mock draft and plenty more.
Warnie's top 30 defenders
|
RANK
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
2024
|
2024
|
1
|
Harry Sheezel
|
NTH
|
112.1
|
21
|
2
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
111.7
|
23
|
3
|
Sam Flanders (MID)
|
GCS
|
107.8
|
22
|
4
|
Nic Martin
|
ESS
|
107.2
|
23
|
5
|
Dayne Zorko
|
BRL
|
110.3
|
23
|
6
|
Jack Sinclair (MID)
|
STK
|
101.9
|
22
|
7
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
STK
|
97.7
|
22
|
8
|
Luke Ryan
|
FRE
|
102.1
|
23
|
9
|
Dan Houston
|
COL
|
94
|
22
|
10
|
Jordan Clark
|
FRE
|
96.9
|
23
|
11
|
Callum Mills
|
SYD
|
69.8
|
6
|
12
|
Bailey Dale
|
WBD
|
92.6
|
23
|
13
|
Max Holmes (MID)
|
GEE
|
94.5
|
23
|
14
|
Jayden Short
|
RIC
|
80.5
|
22
|
15
|
Tom Stewart
|
GEE
|
87.6
|
22
|
16
|
Liam Duggan
|
WCE
|
88.7
|
21
|
17
|
Colby McKercher
|
NTH
|
82.3
|
16
|
18
|
Daniel Rioli
|
GCS
|
83.5
|
23
|
19
|
Karl Amon
|
HAW
|
87
|
23
|
20
|
James Sicily
|
HAW
|
87.4
|
20
|
21
|
Matt Roberts
|
SYD
|
76.1
|
20
|
22
|
Kane Farrell
|
PTA
|
78.4
|
22
|
23
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
RIC
|
81.5
|
22
|
24
|
Andrew McGrath
|
ESS
|
84.2
|
23
|
25
|
Trent Rivers (MID)
|
MEL
|
82
|
23
|
26
|
Mason Redman
|
ESS
|
83.9
|
21
|
27
|
Jordan Ridley
|
ESS
|
88.4
|
9
|
28
|
Nick Blakey
|
SYD
|
82
|
23
|
29
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
77.4
|
17
|
30
|
John Noble
|
GCS
|
74.4
|
20
