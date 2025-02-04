Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THREE of our available defenders averaged more than any midfielder last season, something we haven't seen before in AFL Fantasy.

Last year saw eight defenders average more than 100. Only three in each of the two previous seasons managed to break that threshold.

Playing off half-back has become a Fantasy friendly role with Harry Sheezel (averaging 125 in that position before his midfield shift), Lachie Whitfield and Dayne Zorko all going at 110-plus in 2024.

Targeting players in this role should be a priority, but don't discount those getting midfield time. Sheezel is my No.1 defender as he can maintain that output. Sam Flanders is unlikely to be playing behind the ball, but he has a Fantasy game that should rank him towards the top.

Make sure you find value deeper down the initial lists ranked by 2024 average. Callum Mills is ranked as the 56th best defender based on last year's return. He's averaged 110 and 111 in recent seasons and is every chance to shoot inside the top 10.

A total of 33 defenders averaged 80-plus last season compared to just seven forwards. With 42 defenders posting an average between 70-90, there is plenty of depth in the line.

>>The Traders' Draft Kit will be out soon, featuring deep rankings for each position, stats, tips, a mock draft and plenty more.

Warnie's top 30 defenders

RANK PLAYER CLUB 2024

AVG 2024

GMS 1 Harry Sheezel NTH 112.1 21 2 Lachie Whitfield GWS 111.7 23 3 Sam Flanders (MID) GCS 107.8 22 4 Nic Martin ESS 107.2 23 5 Dayne Zorko BRL 110.3 23 6 Jack Sinclair (MID) STK 101.9 22 7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK 97.7 22 8 Luke Ryan FRE 102.1 23 9 Dan Houston COL 94 22 10 Jordan Clark FRE 96.9 23 11 Callum Mills SYD 69.8 6 12 Bailey Dale WBD 92.6 23 13 Max Holmes (MID) GEE 94.5 23 14 Jayden Short RIC 80.5 22 15 Tom Stewart GEE 87.6 22 16 Liam Duggan WCE 88.7 21 17 Colby McKercher NTH 82.3 16 18 Daniel Rioli GCS 83.5 23 19 Karl Amon HAW 87 23 20 James Sicily HAW 87.4 20 21 Matt Roberts SYD 76.1 20 22 Kane Farrell PTA 78.4 22 23 Nick Vlastuin RIC 81.5 22 24 Andrew McGrath ESS 84.2 23 25 Trent Rivers (MID) MEL 82 23 26 Mason Redman ESS 83.9 21 27 Jordan Ridley ESS 88.4 9 28 Nick Blakey SYD 82 23 29 Lachie Ash GWS 77.4 17 30 John Noble GCS 74.4 20

