B: Nathan Bassett, Ben Rutten, Ben Hart
HB: Rory Laird, Daniel Talia, Andrew McLeod
C: Simon Goodwin, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane
HF: Tyson Edwards, Kurt Tippett, Brett Burton
F: Eddie Betts, Taylor Walker, Josh Jenkins
Foll: Sam Jacobs, Patrick Dangerfield, Mark Ricciuto
I/C: Jordan Dawson, Matt Crouch, Brodie Smith, Graham Johncock
Sub: Richard Douglas
B: Chris Johnson, Harris Andrews, Daryl White
HB: Chris Scott, Justin Leppitsch, Daniel Rich
C: Nigel Lappin, Simon Black, Hugh McCluggage
HF: Dayne Zorko, Jonathan Brown, Jason Akermanis
F: Charlie Cameron, Alastair Lynch, Joe Daniher
Foll: Stefan Martin, Michael Voss, Lachie Neale
I/C: Brandon Starcevich, Shaun Hart, Tom Rockliff, Luke Power
Sub: Tim Notting
B: Andrew McKay, Stephen Silvagni, Kade Simpson
HB: Sam Docherty, Jacob Weitering, Heath Scotland
C: Scott Camporeale, Anthony Koutoufides, Brett Ratten
HF: Matthew Lappin, Harry McKay, Marc Murphy
F: Eddie Betts, Brendan Fevola, Charlie Curnow
Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Patrick Cripps, Chris Judd
I/C: Andrew Carrazzo, Bryce Gibbs, Sam Walsh, Lance Whitnall
Sub: Andrew Walker
B: James Clement, Simon Prestigiacomo, Nick Maxwell
HB: Heath Shaw, Darcy Moore, Ben Johnson
C: Steele Sidebottom, Dane Swan, Dale Thomas
HF: Alan Didak, Anthony Rocca, Jordan De Goey
F: Jamie Elliott, Travis Cloke, Leon Davis
Foll: Brodie Grundy, Nathan Buckley, Scott Pendlebury
I/C: Nick Daicos, Jack Crisp, Paul Licuria, Brayden Maynard
Sub: Scott Burns
B: Mark Johnson, Dustin Fletcher, Michael Hurley
HB: Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker, Brendon Goddard
C: Brent Stanton, Jobe Watson, Adam Ramanauskas
HF: James Hird, Scott Lucas, Mark Mercuri
F: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Matthew Lloyd, Joe Daniher
Foll: David Hille, Zach Merrett, Jason Johnson
I/C: Sean Wellman, Joe Misiti, Paddy Ryder, Dean Solomon
Sub: Mark McVeigh
B: Antoni Grover, Shane Parker, Roger Hayden
HB: Michael Johnson, Luke McParlin, Luke Ryan
C: Stephen Hill, David Mundy, Shaun McManus
HF: Michael Walters, Matthew Pavlich, Hayden Ballantyne
F: Jeff Farmer, Tony Modra, Justin Longmuir
Foll: Aaron Sandilands, Nat Fyfe, Peter Bell
I/C: Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong, Paul Hasleby, Ryan Crowley
Sub: Lachie Neale
B: Tom Harley, Matthew Scarlett, Darren Milburn
HB: Tom Stewart, Harry Taylor, Corey Enright
C: James Kelly, Jimmy Bartel, Joel Corey
HF: Patrick Dangerfield, Cameron Mooney, Paul Chapman
F: Steve Johnson, Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron
Foll: Brad Ottens, Joel Selwood, Gary Ablett jnr
I/C: Cameron Ling, Andrew Mackie, Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie
Sub: Mark Blicavs
B: Charlie Ballard, Sam Collins, Sean Lemmens
HB: Jarrod Harbrow, Steven May, Wil Powell
C: Harley Bennell, David Swallow, Noah Anderson
HF: Ben Ainsworth, Tom Lynch, Alex Sexton
F: Brandon Matera, Ben King, Sam Day
Foll: Jarrod Witts, Gary Ablett, Touk Miller
I/C: Trent McKenzie, Michael Rischitelli, Matt Rowell, Jack Martin
Sub: Aaron Hall
B: Nick Haynes, Phil Davis, Zac Williams
HB: Heath Shaw, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield
C: Dylan Shiel, Callan Ward, Tom Scully
HF: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Tim Taranto
F: Harry Himmelberg, Jesse Hogan, Brent Daniels
Foll: Shane Mumford, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio
I/C: Jon Patton, Harry Perryman, Tom Green, Steve Johnson
Sub: Jacob Hopper
B: Grant Birchall, Brian Lake, Josh Gibson
HB: Jordan Lewis, Luke Hodge, James Sicily
C: Isaac Smith, Tom Mitchell, Brad Hill
HF: Jack Gunston, Jarryd Roughead, Shaun Burgoyne
F: Luke Breust, Lance Franklin, Cyril Rioli
Foll: Ben McEvoy, Sam Mitchell, Shane Crawford
I/C: Liam Shiels, Brad Sewell, Ben Stratton, Paul Puopolo
Sub: Brent Guerra
B: Aaron Davey, Steven May, Michael Hibberd
HB: Jeremy Howe, Jake Lever, Trent Rivers
C: Ed Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Adem Yze
HF: Brad Green, David Schwarz, Bayley Fritsch
F: Jeff Farmer, David Neitz, Russell Robertson
Foll: Max Gawn, Christian Petracca, Nathan Jones
I/C: Jeff White, Jack Viney, Angus Brayshaw, Cameron Bruce
Sub: Christian Salem
B: Robbie Tarrant, Scott Thompson, Michael Firrito
HB: Luke McDonald, Glenn Archer, Daniel Wells
C: Jack Ziebell, Anthony Stevens, Andrew Swallow
HF: Shaun Higgins, Drew Petrie, Shannon Grant
F: Brent Harvey, Nick Larkey, Lindsay Thomas
Foll: Todd Goldstein, Ben Cunnington, Adam Simpson
I/C: Wayne Carey, Ben Brown, Brady Rawlings, David King
Sub: Jy Simpkin
B: Aliir Aliir, Darryl Wakelin, Stuart Dew
HB: Gavin Wanganeen, Chad Cornes, Peter Burgoyne
C: Shaun Burgoyne, Zak Butters, Kane Cornes
HF: Connor Rozee, Warren Tredrea, Byron Pickett
F: Robbie Gray, Brendon Lade, Chad Wingard
Foll: Matthew Primus, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines
I/C: Roger James, Justin Westhoff, Jason Horne-Francis, Dean Brogan
Sub: Domenic Cassisi
B: David Astbury, Alex Rance, Dylan Grimes
HB: Bachar Houli, Joel Bowden, Nick Vlastuin
C: Chris Newman, Wayne Campbell, Brett Deledio
HF: Kane Lambert, Jack Riewoldt, Shane Edwards
F: Shai Bolton, Matthew Richardson, Tom Lynch
Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin
I/C: Kane Johnson, Dion Prestia, Darren Gaspar, Brad Ottens
Sub: Daniel Rioli
B: Jason Blake, Callum Wilkie, Steven Baker
HB: Leigh Montagna, Max Hudghton, Sam Fisher
C: Austinn Jones, Nick Dal Santo, Nathan Burke
HF: Stewart Loewe , Nick Riewoldt, Justin Koschitzke
F: Adam Schneider, Fraser Gehrig, Stephen Milne
Foll: Michael Gardiner, Lenny Hayes, Robert Harvey
I/C: Jack Steven, Jack Steele, Jack Sinclair, Brendon Goddard
Sub: Luke Ball
B: Nick Smith, Craig Bolton, Leo Barry
HB: Tadhg Kennelly, Heath Grundy, Dane Rampe
C: Jarrad McVeigh, Josh Kennedy, Dan Hannebery
HF: Isaac Heeney, Lance Franklin, Ryan O'Keefe
F: Michael O'Loughlin, Barry Hall, Tom Papley
Foll: Jason Ball, Adam Goodes, Kieren Jack
I/C: Jude Bolton, Lewis Roberts-Thomson, Jared Crouch, Nick Malceski
Sub: Luke Parker
B: David Wirrpanda, Darren Glass, Brad Sheppard
HB: Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo
C: Andrew Gaff, Daniel Kerr, Luke Shuey
HF: Andrew Embley, Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps
F: Phil Matera, Josh Kennedy, Mark Le Cras
Foll: Dean Cox, Ben Cousins, Chris Judd
I/C: Nic Naitanui, Matt Priddis, Beau Waters, Adam Hunter
Sub: Michael Braun
B: Easton Wood, Brian Lake, Lindsay Gilbee
HB: Bob Murphy, Dale Morris, Rohan Smith
C: Jack Macrae, Scott West, Ryan Griffen
HF: Daniel Giansiracusa, Chris Grant, Adam Cooney
F: Jake Stringer, Brad Johnson, Nathan Brown
Foll: Luke Darcy, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore
I/C: Ryan Hargrave, Daniel Cross, Caleb Daniel, Tim English
Sub: Liam Picken