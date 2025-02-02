Let the debate begin. Who do you think was the unluckiest player from each side to miss out on a spot in the Team of the Century?

David Wojcinski, Ted Richards and Shane Woewodin. Pictures: AFL Photos

OUR TEAM of reporters have had their say, now let us know what you think.

It was a roll call of stars and champions as AFL.com.au undertook the task of selecting each club's Team of This Century (so far).

So, how did we do?

Let us know below who you think were the unlucky players not to make the final cut.

B: Nathan Bassett, Ben Rutten, Ben Hart

HB: Rory Laird, Daniel Talia, Andrew McLeod

C: Simon Goodwin, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane

HF: Tyson Edwards, Kurt Tippett, Brett Burton

F: Eddie Betts, Taylor Walker, Josh Jenkins

Foll: Sam Jacobs, Patrick Dangerfield, Mark Ricciuto

I/C: Jordan Dawson, Matt Crouch, Brodie Smith, Graham Johncock

Sub: Richard Douglas

B: Chris Johnson, Harris Andrews, Daryl White

HB: Chris Scott, Justin Leppitsch, Daniel Rich

C: Nigel Lappin, Simon Black, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Dayne Zorko, Jonathan Brown, Jason Akermanis

F: Charlie Cameron, Alastair Lynch, Joe Daniher

Foll: Stefan Martin, Michael Voss, Lachie Neale

I/C: Brandon Starcevich, Shaun Hart, Tom Rockliff, Luke Power

Sub: Tim Notting

B: Andrew McKay, Stephen Silvagni, Kade Simpson

HB: Sam Docherty, Jacob Weitering, Heath Scotland

C: Scott Camporeale, Anthony Koutoufides, Brett Ratten

HF: Matthew Lappin, Harry McKay, Marc Murphy

F: Eddie Betts, Brendan Fevola, Charlie Curnow

Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Patrick Cripps, Chris Judd

I/C: Andrew Carrazzo, Bryce Gibbs, Sam Walsh, Lance Whitnall

Sub: Andrew Walker

B: James Clement, Simon Prestigiacomo, Nick Maxwell

HB: Heath Shaw, Darcy Moore, Ben Johnson

C: Steele Sidebottom, Dane Swan, Dale Thomas

HF: Alan Didak, Anthony Rocca, Jordan De Goey

F: Jamie Elliott, Travis Cloke, Leon Davis

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Nathan Buckley, Scott Pendlebury

I/C: Nick Daicos, Jack Crisp, Paul Licuria, Brayden Maynard

Sub: Scott Burns

B: Mark Johnson, Dustin Fletcher, Michael Hurley

HB: Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker, Brendon Goddard

C: Brent Stanton, Jobe Watson, Adam Ramanauskas

HF: James Hird, Scott Lucas, Mark Mercuri

F: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Matthew Lloyd, Joe Daniher

Foll: David Hille, Zach Merrett, Jason Johnson

I/C: Sean Wellman, Joe Misiti, Paddy Ryder, Dean Solomon

Sub: Mark McVeigh

B: Antoni Grover, Shane Parker, Roger Hayden

HB: Michael Johnson, Luke McParlin, Luke Ryan

C: Stephen Hill, David Mundy, Shaun McManus

HF: Michael Walters, Matthew Pavlich, Hayden Ballantyne

F: Jeff Farmer, Tony Modra, Justin Longmuir

Foll: Aaron Sandilands, Nat Fyfe, Peter Bell

I/C: Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong, Paul Hasleby, Ryan Crowley

Sub: Lachie Neale

B: Tom Harley, Matthew Scarlett, Darren Milburn

HB: Tom Stewart, Harry Taylor, Corey Enright

C: James Kelly, Jimmy Bartel, Joel Corey

HF: Patrick Dangerfield, Cameron Mooney, Paul Chapman

F: Steve Johnson, Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron

Foll: Brad Ottens, Joel Selwood, Gary Ablett jnr

I/C: Cameron Ling, Andrew Mackie, Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie

Sub: Mark Blicavs

B: Charlie Ballard, Sam Collins, Sean Lemmens

HB: Jarrod Harbrow, Steven May, Wil Powell

C: Harley Bennell, David Swallow, Noah Anderson

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Tom Lynch, Alex Sexton

F: Brandon Matera, Ben King, Sam Day

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Gary Ablett, Touk Miller

I/C: Trent McKenzie, Michael Rischitelli, Matt Rowell, Jack Martin

Sub: Aaron Hall

B: Nick Haynes, Phil Davis, Zac Williams

HB: Heath Shaw, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield

C: Dylan Shiel, Callan Ward, Tom Scully

HF: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Tim Taranto

F: Harry Himmelberg, Jesse Hogan, Brent Daniels

Foll: Shane Mumford, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio

I/C: Jon Patton, Harry Perryman, Tom Green, Steve Johnson

Sub: Jacob Hopper

B: Grant Birchall, Brian Lake, Josh Gibson

HB: Jordan Lewis, Luke Hodge, James Sicily

C: Isaac Smith, Tom Mitchell, Brad Hill

HF: Jack Gunston, Jarryd Roughead, Shaun Burgoyne

F: Luke Breust, Lance Franklin, Cyril Rioli

Foll: Ben McEvoy, Sam Mitchell, Shane Crawford

I/C: Liam Shiels, Brad Sewell, Ben Stratton, Paul Puopolo

Sub: Brent Guerra

B: Aaron Davey, Steven May, Michael Hibberd

HB: Jeremy Howe, Jake Lever, Trent Rivers

C: Ed Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Adem Yze

HF: Brad Green, David Schwarz, Bayley Fritsch

F: Jeff Farmer, David Neitz, Russell Robertson

Foll: Max Gawn, Christian Petracca, Nathan Jones

I/C: Jeff White, Jack Viney, Angus Brayshaw, Cameron Bruce

Sub: Christian Salem

B: Robbie Tarrant, Scott Thompson, Michael Firrito

HB: Luke McDonald, Glenn Archer, Daniel Wells

C: Jack Ziebell, Anthony Stevens, Andrew Swallow

HF: Shaun Higgins, Drew Petrie, Shannon Grant

F: Brent Harvey, Nick Larkey, Lindsay Thomas

Foll: Todd Goldstein, Ben Cunnington, Adam Simpson

I/C: Wayne Carey, Ben Brown, Brady Rawlings, David King

Sub: Jy Simpkin

B: Aliir Aliir, Darryl Wakelin, Stuart Dew

HB: Gavin Wanganeen, Chad Cornes, Peter Burgoyne

C: Shaun Burgoyne, Zak Butters, Kane Cornes

HF: Connor Rozee, Warren Tredrea, Byron Pickett

F: Robbie Gray, Brendon Lade, Chad Wingard

Foll: Matthew Primus, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines

I/C: Roger James, Justin Westhoff, Jason Horne-Francis, Dean Brogan

Sub: Domenic Cassisi

B: David Astbury, Alex Rance, Dylan Grimes

HB: Bachar Houli, Joel Bowden, Nick Vlastuin

C: Chris Newman, Wayne Campbell, Brett Deledio

HF: Kane Lambert, Jack Riewoldt, Shane Edwards

F: Shai Bolton, Matthew Richardson, Tom Lynch

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin

I/C: Kane Johnson, Dion Prestia, Darren Gaspar, Brad Ottens

Sub: Daniel Rioli

B: Jason Blake, Callum Wilkie, Steven Baker

HB: Leigh Montagna, Max Hudghton, Sam Fisher

C: Austinn Jones, Nick Dal Santo, Nathan Burke

HF: Stewart Loewe , Nick Riewoldt, Justin Koschitzke

F: Adam Schneider, Fraser Gehrig, Stephen Milne

Foll: Michael Gardiner, Lenny Hayes, Robert Harvey

I/C: Jack Steven, Jack Steele, Jack Sinclair, Brendon Goddard

Sub: Luke Ball

B: Nick Smith, Craig Bolton, Leo Barry

HB: Tadhg Kennelly, Heath Grundy, Dane Rampe

C: Jarrad McVeigh, Josh Kennedy, Dan Hannebery

HF: Isaac Heeney, Lance Franklin, Ryan O'Keefe

F: Michael O'Loughlin, Barry Hall, Tom Papley

Foll: Jason Ball, Adam Goodes, Kieren Jack

I/C: Jude Bolton, Lewis Roberts-Thomson, Jared Crouch, Nick Malceski

Sub: Luke Parker

B: David Wirrpanda, Darren Glass, Brad Sheppard

HB: Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo

C: Andrew Gaff, Daniel Kerr, Luke Shuey

HF: Andrew Embley, Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps

F: Phil Matera, Josh Kennedy, Mark Le Cras

Foll: Dean Cox, Ben Cousins, Chris Judd

I/C: Nic Naitanui, Matt Priddis, Beau Waters, Adam Hunter

Sub: Michael Braun

B: Easton Wood, Brian Lake, Lindsay Gilbee

HB: Bob Murphy, Dale Morris, Rohan Smith

C: Jack Macrae, Scott West, Ryan Griffen

HF: Daniel Giansiracusa, Chris Grant, Adam Cooney

F: Jake Stringer, Brad Johnson, Nathan Brown

Foll: Luke Darcy, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore

I/C: Ryan Hargrave, Daniel Cross, Caleb Daniel, Tim English

Sub: Liam Picken