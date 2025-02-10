Tom De Koning during the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, July 06, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WE MAY only need two on-field rucks in AFL Fantasy Classic, but they cause as many headaches as picking another position.

Three of the top four players last season were big men.

The age-old question of paying up to set and forget or hunt value is debated by The Traders on a new episode of the podcast.

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,175,000) is the most popular ruck following his incredible finish to 2024 where he averaged more than 125 following the bye. His work at stoppage and, of particular note, his tackling, helped him to be a walk-up captain option.

Do you place another big dog next to him? Or do we go for value?

Roy, Calvin and Warnie profile Tom De Koning (RUCK, $900,000) who has shown he has Fantasy chops when rucking solo. Or is it Jordon Sweet (RUCK, $838,000) who can take his game to the next level?

Draft season is here and our resident experts reveal the order they'd pick their rucks and when. Plus, your pressing questions are answered.

Episode guide

1:00 - Are we chasing a structure that has worked in the past?

3:20 - Rowan Marshall is a fade.

5:00 - Are we locking in Tristan Xerri?

7:25 - Calvin flags Max Gawn as a potential R2.

11:25 - After a down year, is there upside in Tim English?

14:00 - Do we pick other top-end options?

17:35 - Roy is all over Tom De Koning as his R2.

24:20 - Jordon Sweet is an interesting option.

26:05 - What is going to happen with the Fremantle rucks?

28:50 - Who can we lock in as a bench option?

34:00 - The Traders rank the top 12 rucks for Draft.

49:30 - Can do you a bye round pivot to Kieren Briggs?

