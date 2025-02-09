After a bruising off-season, there's some good news on the injury front for the Bulldogs

Aaron Naughton kicks for goal during the Bulldogs' pre-season camp in Queensland in February, 2025. Picture: Western Bulldogs

WESTERN Bulldogs key forward Aaron Naughton is on track to face North Melbourne in round one after enduring an injury interrupted summer.

The 25-year-old was on a modified program in December due to a calf strain and then dealt with a bout of glandular fever over the Christmas break.

But after a gradual build in January, Naughton trained fully on the club's pre-season camp in Queensland and played 40 minutes of an intra-club in Maroochydore.

Naughton is set to face Essendon in Saturday's match simulation at Mission Whitten Oval. The Bulldogs have sold out the match, the first of the club's centennial celebrations ahead of a season that marks 100 years in the VFL/AFL.

The plan from there is to increase Naughton's game time in the AAMI Community Series against Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium on February 27.

Luke Beveridge's side will start 2025 without veteran defender Liam Jones, All-Australian midfielder Adam Treloar, Norm Smith Medallist Jason Johanissen and star forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Jones suffered a high-grade hamstring strain in the intra-club and will miss at least the first month of the season, while Treloar is also expected to be sidelined for the first four games due to a series of calf strains over the summer.

Cody Weightman has been dealing with a knee niggle across the pre-season but after playing a quarter last Sunday, the small forward is set to build his game time this month against the Bombers and Hawks.

The Dogs have invited former Gold Coast ruckman Brayden Crossley to train at the club ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on February 21.

The Southport captain impressed in the intra-club and will face the Bombers on Saturday to press his case for a second chance.

Werribee captain Dom Brew has been training since the SSP opened in late November and is the other train-on player fighting for the final spot on the rookie list in Footscray.