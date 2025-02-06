VFL star Brayden Crossley is set to continue his trial with the Bulldogs

Brayden Crossley celebrates during the Western Bulldogs' intraclub game on February 2, 2025. Picture: Western Bulldogs

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have extended the trial of Southport co-captain Brayden Crossley until the end of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) following a positive performance in Sunday's intraclub in Maroochydore.

When the club reached out last week, Crossley was initially invited for just the captain's run and internal practice match after clearing a medical last Wednesday.

Crossley didn't remain on the camp but will fly to Melbourne next week to train at Mission Whitten Oval ahead of the SSP deadline on February 19.

The Dogs have a four-day break following the camp and don't return to the club until next Wednesday, providing Crossley with only a handful of sessions to press his claims for the final spot on the rookie list.

Crossley will get the opportunity to lock in a second chance when the Bulldogs host Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval on February 15. That fixture is nearing a sell-out on the eve of the club's 100th year in the VFL/AFL.

After losing Jordon Sweet to Port Adelaide at the end of 2023, the Western Bulldogs have been in the market for a readymade back-up ruck behind Tim English. Lachie Smith is only 19 and still developing. Reigning Magarey medallist Harry Boyd was considered before the SANFL star was signed by St Kilda last month.

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

English is sidelined with an abdominal injury but is expected to be available for the pre-season matches against Essendon and Hawthorn. The West Australian has only missed one game in the past two seasons, but if he misses games in 2025 the Dogs could be exposed, boosting Crossley's case.

The club is understood to be determined to keep Rory Lobb in defence and Sam Darcy in attack this year, following positive seasons in those positions last year.

Crossley has established himself as one of the best ruckmen in the state leagues over the past few seasons in the VFL. He led Southport to a Grand Final last year after being named in the VFL Team of the Year squad, along with Ben Jepson who was signed by Gold Coast last week after moving to the Sharks in 2024.

The 25-year-old played 10 games for the Suns but was delisted at the end of 2019 after being handed a 12-month anti-doping suspension.

Brayden Crossley in action during Southport's VFL semi-final against Geelong on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Crossley is competing with VFL rep teammate and Werribee captain Dom Brew for the final spot at the kennel.

Brew has been training with the Bulldogs since the SSP window opened in late November, but the midfielder strained his quad in December and missed a block of training.

Since returning to full fitness after the Christmas break, Brew has worked his way into the pre-season and impressed in the first half of Sunday's intraclub.

The 27-year-old produced the best season of his state league career in 2024, winning the J.J. Liston Trophy, the Coaches MVP and Team of the Year honours as captain, before leading Werribee to its first premiership in 31 years.

The Dogs' midfield depth is set to be tested early in the season with Adam Treloar sidelined with a calf strain, following the departures of Jack Macrae and Bailey Smith on the final day of last year's Trade Period.