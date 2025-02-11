Kai Lohmann signs a two-year contract extension with Brisbane, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2027

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

KAI LOHMANN will be lighting up the Gabba with his post-goal celebrations for at least another three years after signing a contract extension with Brisbane on Tuesday.

The dynamic half forward was one of the breakout stories of 2024, kicking 36 goals from 27 games, including four in a stunning Grand Final performance.

And the 21-year-old ensured there would be no nerves for Lions fans surrounding his future, adding two years to the deal that was set to expire at season's end.

After wrestling with offers from his home state of Victoria at the end of 2023, Lohmann said there was no such difficulty this time around.

"(Back then) I wasn't playing (seniors) and I was a little homesick as well," he said.

"The club's been great over the time I've been here and now it feels like home and was an easy decision for me.

"I truly love coming to work every day, seeing the boys, seeing the great people all involved, from the players to the fans.

"You come in every day and have fun. There's a lot of great things to look forward to in the future, and hopefully I can contribute a lot to that."

Lohmann quickly became a fan favourite once establishing himself in Chris Fagan's forward line last year.

His high-flying marks and nous around goal was eye-catching, while his defensive workrate was a major reason behind the Lions' surge to a premiership in the second half of the season.

While admitting he was a little more mature than when he first came to the club, one thing that won't be changing is how he celebrates goals.

"They'll never go," he said.

"I’ll probably have them over the next few years. Charlie (Cameron) is always sending me TikToks of dances and things, so I'm excited for when I kick a goal.

"Expect a bit this year."