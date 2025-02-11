SYDNEY defender Joel Hamling will join the Indigenous All Stars squad for Saturday's clash against Fremantle at Optus Stadium after Alex Pearce was ruled out earlier this week.
Hamling is of Yorta Yorta Indigenous descent and brings experience gained over 91 games for four different AFL clubs, including a premiership with the Western Bulldogs in 2016.
The 31-year-old was recruited by Geelong in 2011 but left without playing a senior match, before moving to the Dogs and then the Dockers. He joined the Swans last year as an unrestricted free agent.
Hamling's inclusion adds further depth to an already talented line-up for the significant match celebrating Indigenous culture and the talent of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander players across the AFL.
Pearce tweaked his left ankle during a Dockers intraclub match last Friday, with the club declaring the key defender unavailable for Saturday's pre-season hitout.
"Joel's experience and leadership will be a great asset to the team," Indigenous All Stars coach Xavier Clarke said.
"While we'll miss Alex Pearce’s presence due to his injury, Joel’s addition strengthens our already talented squad. We're looking forward to seeing the impact he’ll make in what promises to be an exciting and important match for the Indigenous All Stars."
INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW
Fremantle veteran Michael Walters will captain the Indigenous All Stars team against his own Dockers teammates, and will be supported by Charlie Cameron (Brisbane), Bradley Hill (St Kilda) and Jarman Impey (Hawthorn) in the leadership group.
Tickets are on sale now and prices start at $10 for a junior under 15, and $35 for an adult, with family tickets (two adults and two juniors) only $70, allowing juniors to attend for free.
For tickets and more information head to afl.com.au/allstars
The full Toyota Indigenous All Stars squad is:
Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru
Karl Amon - Noonuccal
Shai Bolton - Minang and Wilman
Jase Burgoyne – Kokatha, Larrakia, Warai
Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil
Jeremy Finlayson - Yorta Yorta
Jade Gresham - Yorta Yorta
Joel Hamling - Yorta Yorta
Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar
Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar
Jason Horne-Francis - Wardaman
Lawson Humphries - Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora
Jarman Impey - Yorta Yorta
Joel Jeffrey – Kukatj, Wulwulam
Ash Johnson – Jaru, Kija
Liam Jones – Kija*
Tim Kelly – Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji
Coen Livingstone – Balardong, Noongar
Ben Long – Anmatjerre
Steven May - Larrakia
Jesse Motlop - Larrakia
Alex Pearce - Palawa*
Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, Noongar
Willie Rioli – Tiwi
Maurice Rioli - Tiwi
Liam Ryan – Yamatji
Izak Rankine - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri
Tyson Stengle – Wirangu
Jy Simpkin - Yorta Yorta
Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Kokatha, Narangga
Zac Williams – Wiradjuri
*since been injured, won't play