Joel Hamling will replace Alex Pearce in the All Stars squad for Saturday's match against Fremantle

Joel Hamling poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY defender Joel Hamling will join the Indigenous All Stars squad for Saturday's clash against Fremantle at Optus Stadium after Alex Pearce was ruled out earlier this week.

Hamling is of Yorta Yorta Indigenous descent and brings experience gained over 91 games for four different AFL clubs, including a premiership with the Western Bulldogs in 2016.

The 31-year-old was recruited by Geelong in 2011 but left without playing a senior match, before moving to the Dogs and then the Dockers. He joined the Swans last year as an unrestricted free agent.

Hamling's inclusion adds further depth to an already talented line-up for the significant match celebrating Indigenous culture and the talent of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander players across the AFL.

Learn More 08:04

Pearce tweaked his left ankle during a Dockers intraclub match last Friday, with the club declaring the key defender unavailable for Saturday's pre-season hitout.

"Joel's experience and leadership will be a great asset to the team," Indigenous All Stars coach Xavier Clarke said.

"While we'll miss Alex Pearce’s presence due to his injury, Joel’s addition strengthens our already talented squad. We're looking forward to seeing the impact he’ll make in what promises to be an exciting and important match for the Indigenous All Stars."

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

Fremantle veteran Michael Walters will captain the Indigenous All Stars team against his own Dockers teammates, and will be supported by Charlie Cameron (Brisbane), Bradley Hill (St Kilda) and Jarman Impey (Hawthorn) in the leadership group.

Tickets are on sale now and prices start at $10 for a junior under 15, and $35 for an adult, with family tickets (two adults and two juniors) only $70, allowing juniors to attend for free.

For tickets and more information head to afl.com.au/allstars

The full Toyota Indigenous All Stars squad is:

Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Karl Amon - Noonuccal

Shai Bolton - Minang and Wilman

Jase Burgoyne – Kokatha, Larrakia, Warai

Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil

Jeremy Finlayson - Yorta Yorta

Jade Gresham - Yorta Yorta

Joel Hamling - Yorta Yorta

Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar

Jason Horne-Francis - Wardaman

Lawson Humphries - Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora

Jarman Impey - Yorta Yorta

Joel Jeffrey – Kukatj, Wulwulam

Ash Johnson – Jaru, Kija

Liam Jones – Kija*

Tim Kelly – Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji

Coen Livingstone – Balardong, Noongar

Ben Long – Anmatjerre

Steven May - Larrakia

Jesse Motlop - Larrakia

Alex Pearce - Palawa*

Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, Noongar

Willie Rioli – Tiwi

Maurice Rioli - Tiwi

Liam Ryan – Yamatji

Izak Rankine - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Tyson Stengle – Wirangu

Jy Simpkin - Yorta Yorta

Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Kokatha, Narangga

Zac Williams – Wiradjuri

*since been injured, won't play