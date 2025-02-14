Liam Baker during West Coast's 2025 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU HAVE to scroll a long way down the list to find the first available forward on 2024's season Fantasy average.

That top forward was Hawthorn's Dylan Moore, who averaged 92, backing up from 88 and 93 in the two years prior. He was the only forward to average more than 90 and one of seven to go 80-plus.

While there were limited players at the top end, we could see more in that group and some with the potential to nudge a triple-figure average.

Bailey Smith averaged 105.6 back in 2022 and looks set to have a favourable role with time as an inside midfielder at the Cats. Smith's ex-teammates, Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel, should improve on their previous output as they found new homes in the off-season. In some of the first Drafts of the pre-season, and in rankings, they have rocketed towards the top and will be early picks.

Draft Day strategy will see the first handful of forwards picked up before the end of round four. Last year's numbers suggest there will be some sub-70 averaging forwards in most leagues.

That said, there's likely to be plenty of value.

Luke Parker is the 41st ranked based on his average last year while Ryley Sanders comes in at 50. The pair could be in the top dozen performers for 2025 given more Fantasy-friendly roles. Similarly, Jack Graham looks to have his magnet in West Coast's engine room and is likely to outperform his average of 64.5 from last year.

Forwards are arguably the hardest to rank, but it could be the position where the picks could go a long way to determining the success (or lack thereof) for your Fantasy Draft team.

Warnie's top 30 forwards

RANK PLAYER CLUB 2024

AVG 2024

GMS 1 Bailey Smith (MID) GEE 0 0 2 Jack Macrae STK 71.4 18 3 Jason Horne-Francis (MID) PTA 89.5 21 4 Dylan Moore HAW 92 23 5 Caleb Daniel (MID) NTH 50.1 15 6 Izak Rankine ADE 79.8 15 7 Liam Baker (MID) WCE 78.5 18 8 Jeremy Cameron GEE 84 22 9 Luke Parker (MID) NTH 65.9 7 10 Gryan Miers GEE 85.2 23 11 Ryley Sanders (MID) WBD 63.9 14 12 Jy Simpkin (MID) NTH 76.2 18 13 Shai Bolton (MID) FRE 73.5 22 14 Brent Daniels GWS 85.9 21 15 Elijah Hollands CAR 74.9 21 16 Matthew Kennedy (MID) WBD 77.1 23 17 Jack Graham (MID) WCE 64.5 14 18 Connor Macdonald HAW 78 23 19 Jesse Hogan GWS 76.8 23 20 Alex Neal-Bullen (MID) ADE 79 23 21 Darcy Wilson (MID) STK 65.4 23 22 Harry McKay CAR 81.9 20 23 Luke Jackson (RUCK) FRE 78.6 23 24 Mason Wood (MID) STK 82.6 18 25 Toby Greene GWS 73.2 22 26 Josh Rachele ADE 64.4 22 27 Sam Darcy WBD 75.9 20 28 Charlie Curnow CAR 73.9 21 29 Bradley Hill (MID) STK 74.2 22 30 Kyle Langford ESS 70.6 23



