Patrick Dangerfield and Ollie Henry ahead of the 2025 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo is once again drinking the Chris Scott Kool-Aid

- Cats star looking as fit as ever in pre-season

- A relatively unknown Cat set to explode at AFL level this year

- The incredible individual stories to come out of the SSP

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.