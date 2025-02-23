The Traders run through their notes from the week of practice matches

Hugh Boxshall is tackled in St Kilda's match simulation against Carlton on February 23, 2025.

OUR FIRST taste of club-versus-club footy for 2025 came in the form of match simulations (and the Indigenous All Stars game) and eyes were on which players we should consider for our AFL Fantasy teams.

Roles, injury updates and what best 23s could look like in March was the key focus for Fantasy coaches.

Cash cows are the key members of the watchlist. These are the players who provide good bang for buck for their scoring in Fantasy Classic while increasing in value as your build your team across the season.

St Kilda had a few players put their hands up in Angus Hastie, Max Hall, Hugh Boxshall and Hugo Garcia. They all performed well in their match simulation against Carlton, with Garcia attending plenty of centre-bounces as the 'more midfield time' call is key for some player's fortunes in pre-season games.

Players stocks rise as we watch the games, while others can fall. Tom De Koning is a popular starting ruck but will he be sharing the role with Marc Pittonet? That may cap his scoring and was a big issue discussed during The Traders' match simulation wrap podcasts.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie also have a keen eye on the upcoming AAMI Community Series and name a player in each game they’ll be watching.

Episode guide – Part 1

0:20 - What we're watching for

2:45 - Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10:35 - Indigenous All Stars v Fremantle

18:00 - West Coast v Richmond

23:30 - Geelong v Hawthorn

Episode guide – Part 2

1:00 - Collingwood v Brisbane v Gold Coast

6:00 - Sydney v GWS Giants

11:30 - Adelaide v Port Adelaide

19:20 - North Melbourne v Melboure

28:45 - Carlton v St Kilda

41:00 - Who to watch in AAMI Community Series

