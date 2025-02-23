Brodie Smith could be sanctioned by the MRO for an incident with Port Adelaide draftee Christian Moraes

Port Adelaide's Christian Moreas is left bloodied after a heavy hit against Adelaide on February 21, 20925. Picture: Fox Footy

ADELAIDE veteran Brodie Smith is set to face scrutiny from the Match Review Officer after an incident on Friday evening that left Port Adelaide draftee Christian Moraes bloodied.

In the fifth period of play in a match simulation between the two sides, Moraes grabbed possession and sprinted out of a centre clearance.

Then, as the youngster looked to handball to a teammate, Smith sprinted towards him from his defensive position and collected him.

The teenager hit the turf instantly and took a few moments to get to his feet as medical staff attended to him.

He left the ground alongside a trainer with blood coming from his face.

It's not yet clear the extent of Moraes' injury or whether or not he suffered a concussion.

The Crows are set to travel to Brisbane this week for an AAMI Community Series match against the Lions before their premiership season opener against St Kilda on March 16.