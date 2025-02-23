Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera ahead of the 2025 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

OFFERS of between six and 10 years are expected to be thrown at St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera as a chase for one of the most prized signatures in the AFL takes place.

While the Saints are keen to lock away the silky playmaker on a new deal, the out-of-contract half-back is set to be one of the most highly sought players in 2025.

As St Kilda pushes to re-sign Wanganeen-Milera, Adelaide and Port Adelaide will also be aggressive in attempts to lure the Glenelg product back to South Australia should be remain unsigned.

The 21-year-old is settled in Melbourne, is a popular teammate and is considered a key part of St Kilda's future under coach Ross Lyon having finished fifth in the club's best and fairest last year. His father Terry Milera played 30 games for the Saints between 2012 and 2014.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

While the Saints are close to locking in his fellow 2021 draft graduate Mitchito Owens to a new four-year deal, through to the end of 2029 when he will be a free agent, Wanganeen-Milera looks set to head into the season out of contract.

It is tipped Wanganeen-Milera's next contract will hit around the seven-figure mark, with deals of at least six years expected to be tabled by rivals. The Saints, who have been pursuing free agents with lucrative offers, would be able to match any financial or tenure term.

The classy defender has played 63 of a possible 69 games in his first three seasons with the Saints and quickly showed why St Kilda drafted him with pick No.11 with his poise and ball use. New Adelaide board member James Gallagher was the Saints' list manager at the time he was recruited.

Wanganeen-Milera's links are also at Alberton Oval, where his uncle Gavin Wanganeen was a premiership player and club great, and where he has strong bonds with Jason Horne-Francis and Jase Burgoyne.

Adelaide and Port Adelaide have shared the spoils of high-profile players returning to South Australia in recent years. In 2022, the Crows landed Izak Rankine and the Power secured Horne-Francis, while last year the Power won the race for Jack Lukosius and the Crows signed Alex Neal-Bullen and Isaac Cumming, with Cumming originally from Broken Hill.

The Crows are also in the hunt for Essendon free agent Sam Draper, who is keen to get his season started before kickstarting contract talks at the Bombers.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks wouldn't be drawn on Draper, but said the Crows would again be heavily active in trying to lure players to the club.

"We don't talk about players who are in contract at other clubs. We haven't done that at all and we never will, it's just not respectful. However, we are extremely busy when it comes to that space," Nicks told AFL.com.au.

"I think we've proven that over the years through the acquisitions we've made and we're going to continue to be that way and look at how we can improve our group and playing squad and our footy club.

"You've got to evolve and get better and better. We're very, very active in that space. We love the group of players we have together at the moment, but we know we have to continue to move forward."

Port Adelaide has its own signature to obtain, with rising Port defender Miles Bergman not rushing into contract talks. The 23-year-old, who is two seasons away from reaching free agency with the club, looks likely to wait until mid-season before getting into his contract process, following a similar path to his previous contract in 2023 when he re-signed in June.

Power coach Ken Hinkley told AFL.com.au he was confident the club would retain Bergman amid Victorian interest, with Hinkley saying the half-back was close to the Power's midfield trio – Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Horne-Francis – in terms of his most valuable players.

"I always believe in my players and believe they want to be at Port Adelaide. I've got no reason to think that wouldn't be the same for Miles. He understands how valuable he is to us and his value within the team and that's really important to most players when you realise the role you play in the team is really significant," Hinkley said.

"[It's impressive] for a player to be able to play on Jeremy Cameron and then go on a small forward, play on a wing, and we can push him forward as well because he's aerially a pretty good threat. I'm not sure we've seen anywhere near his ceiling. I think his ceiling is pretty high."