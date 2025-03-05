THE 2025 season marks the start of a new broadcast rights for the AFL so there will be a few changes to how we watch the footy this year.
The broadcasters remain the same at the start of a new deal: Seven and Fox Footy still hold the TV rights, while the radio rights will again sit with Triple M, SEN, Nine Radio (3AW and 6PR), ABC, K-Rock and the National Indigenous Radio Service (NIRS).
BROADCAST GUIDE Every game's broadcaster in 2025
EXPLAINER All they key differences in the new broadcast deal
LOCAL MARKETS Every club, every channel, every game
HOW TO WATCH A state-by-state guide to Opening Round
FULL GUIDE Every commentator for every broadcaster in 2025
There will also be no change to the number of games broadcast for free under the new deal, with an average of at least three live matches per round on the Seven Network and 7plus.
The major changes to how we watch footy in 2025 are:
- An increase in Thursday night games (23 in 2025, up from 14 last year)
- An increase in games on Sunday nights AEDT/AEST (Rounds 1-6, 8 & 12-14)
- Fox Footy will have its own commentary team and graphics for every match of every round. Previously, Fox's coverage of matches that were also Seven host broadcast matches used Seven's commentary team
- The introduction of Super Saturday on Fox Footy. For the first nine weeks of the season nationally, the first 11 weeks in the northern markets and the first 25 weeks in Victoria, every Saturday game will be exclusively live only on Fox Footy. During these windows, Saturday matches involving non-Victorian clubs will be broadcast into their home markets on delay on Seven and 7plus.
- Matches broadcast on Seven will also be streamed on 7plus simultaneously in the same market they are being broadcast, the first-time men's premiership season matches have been streamed for free.
See below for the full club-by-club broadcast guide with how to watch your club's games in its local market.
The broadcast schedule for rounds 15 to 24 will be confirmed when the fixture is announced.
Seven = Broadcast on Channel Seven & streamed on 7plus
7Mate = Broadcast on 7Mate & streamed on 7plus
Fox = Broadcast on Fox Footy on Foxtel & streamed on Kayo
All times Adelaide local time
R1 v StK, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.05pm
R2 v Ess, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 12.50pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 2.30pm
R3 v NM, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.50pm
R4 v GC, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 12.50pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 2.30pm
R5 v Geel, Thu Apr 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.10pm
R6 v GWS, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 5.30pm
R7 v Frem, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R8 v Carl, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5.30pm
R9 v PA, Sat May 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R10 v Coll, Sat May 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.10pm
R11 v WC, Sat May 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.10pm
R12 v Syd, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R13 v BL, Fri Jun 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R14 v Haw, Fri Jun 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in South Australia
All times Brisbane local time
R1 v Syd, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 3.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5pm
R2 v WC, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 12.10pm
R3: Bye
R4 v Rich, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 3.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5pm
R5 v WB, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm
R6 v Coll, Fri Apr 17: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.30pm
R7 v StK, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 1.20pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 3pm
R8 v GC, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.20pm
R9 v NM, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.40pm
R10 v Melb, Sun May 18: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm
R11 v Haw, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm
R12 v Ess, Thu May 29: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R13 v Ade, Fri Jun 6: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.40pm
R14 v GWS, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.20pm
R15 v Geel, Fri Jun 20: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.20pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in Queensland
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v Rich, Thu Mar 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R2 v Haw, Thu Mar 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R3 v WB, Fri Mar 28: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R4 v Coll, Thu Apr 3: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R5 v WC, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R6 v NM, Fri Apr 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R7 v Geel, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R8 v Ade, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R9 v StK, Fri May 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R10 v Syd, Fri May 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R11 v GWS, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 12.35pm
R12: Bye
R13 v Ess, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm
R14 v WC, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox from 6.10pm
R15 v NM, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Melbourne local time
OR v GWS, Sun Mar 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R1 v PA, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R2 v WB, Fri Mar 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R3: Bye
R4 v Carl, Thu Apr 3: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R5 v Syd, Fri Apr 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R6 v BL, Thu Apr 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R7 v Ess, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R8 v Geel, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R9 v Frem, Thu May 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 8.10pm
R10 v Ade, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R11 v NM, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R12 v Haw, Fri May 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R13 v Melb, Mon Jun 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R14: Bye
R15 v StK, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v Haw, Fri Mar 14: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R2 v Ade, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R3 v PA, Thu Mar 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R4: Bye
R5 v Melb, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 7.35
R6 v WC, Fri Apr 19: Live on Fox from 6.10pm
R7 v Coll, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R8 v NM, Thu May 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R9 v Syd, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R10 v WB, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R11 v Rich, Fri May 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R12 v BL, Thu May 29: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R13 v Carl, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm
R14 v Geel, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R15 v Frem, Thu Jun 19: Live on Fox and Seven from 8.10pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Perth local time
R1 v Geel, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 10.20am, delayed coverage on Seven from 12 midday
R2 v Syd, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm
R3 v WC, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm
R4 v WB, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm
R5 v Rich, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 10.35am
R6 v Melb, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 11.20am, delayed coverage on Seven from 1pm
R7 v Ade, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 6.10pm
R8 v StK, Fri May 2: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 5.40pm
R9 v Coll, Thu May 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 6.10pm
R10 v GWS, Sat May 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.15pm
R11 v PA, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 6.10pm
R12 v GC, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.20am
R13: Bye
R14 v NM, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 5.35pm
R15 v Ess, Thu Jun 19: Live on Fox and Seven from 6.10pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in Western Australia
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v Frem, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R2 v StK, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R3: Bye
R4 v Melb, Fri Apr 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R5 v Ade, Thu Apr 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R6 v Haw, Mon Apr 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R7 v Carl, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R8 v Coll, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R9 v GWS, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R10 v PA, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R11 v WB, Thu May 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R12 v WC, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm
R13 v GC, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R14 v Ess, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R15 v BL, Fri Jun 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Gold Coast local time
R1 v WC, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 5.10pm
R2: Bye
R3 v Melb, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 12.20pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 2pm
R4 v Ade, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 12.20pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 2pm
R5 v NM, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 12.05pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 2.30pm
R6 v Rich, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm
R7 v Syd, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.10pm
R8 v BL, Sun 7.20pm: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.20pm
R9 v WB, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm
R10 v Haw, Thu May 15: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.30pm
R11 v StK, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.40pm
R12 v Frem, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm
R13 v Geel, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm
R14: Bye
R15 v GWS, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.10pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in Queensland
All times Sydney local time
OR v Coll, Sun Mar 9: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm
R1 v Melb, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm
R2: Bye
R3 v Haw, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm
R4 v WC, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm
R5 v StK, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm
R6 v Ade, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm
R7 v WB, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm
R8 v Syd, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm
R9 v Geel, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm
R10 v Frem, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm
R11 v Carl, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.30pm
R12 v Rich, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm
R13 v PA, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.35pm
R14 v BL, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm
R15 v GC, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.10pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in New South Wales
All times Melbourne local time
OR v Syd, Fri Mar 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R1 v Ess, Fri May 14: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R2 v Carl, Thu Mar 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R3 v GWS, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R4: Bye
R5 v PA, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm
R6 v Geel, Mon Apr 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R7 v WC, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox from 4.40pm
R8 v Rich, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R9 v Melb, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R10 v GC, Thu May 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R11 v BL, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R12 v Coll, Fri May 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R13 v WB, Thu Jun 5: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R14 v Ade, Fri Jun 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R15: Bye
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v GWS, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R2 v NM, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R3 v GC, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R4 v Geel, Fri Apr 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R5 v Ess, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R6 v Frem, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R7 v Rich, Thu Apr 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R8 v WC, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R9 v Haw, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R10 v BL, Sun May 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R11 v Syd, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R12 v StK, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R13 v Coll, Mon Jun 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R14 v PA, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R15: Bye
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v WB, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R2 v Melb, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R3 v Ade, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R4 v Syd, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R5 v GC, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 12.35pm
R6 v Carl, Fri Apr 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R7 v PA, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R8 v Ess, Thu May 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R9 v BL, Sun May 11: Live on Fox from 4.40pm
R10 v Rich, Sun May 18: Live on Fox from 1.10pm
R11 v Coll, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R12: Bye
R13 v WC, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R14 v Frem, Sat Jun 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R15 v Carl, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Adelaide local time
R1 v Coll, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.05pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 8.30pm
R2 v Rich, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5.30pm
R3 v Ess, Thu Mar 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.00pm
R4 v StK, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.50pm
R5 v Haw, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 6.50pm
R6 v Syd, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox at Seven from 2.50pm
R7 v NM, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 5.30pm
R8 v WB, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 12.50pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 2.30pm
R9 v Ade, Sat May 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R10 v Geel, Sat May 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.45pm
R11 v Frem, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R12: Bye
R13 v GWS, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.05pm
R14 v Melb, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.50pm
R15 v Syd, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.45pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in South Australia
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v Car, Thu Mar 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R2 v PA, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R3 v StK, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R4 v BL, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R5 v Frem, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox from 12.35pm
R6 v GC, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R7 v Melb, Thu Apr 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R8 v Haw, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R9 v WC, Sun May 11: Live on Fox from 1.10pm
R10 v NM, Sun May 18: Live on Fox from 1.10pm
R11 v Ess, Fri May 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R12 v GWS, Sat May 31: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R13 v Syd, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R14: Bye
R15 v WB, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v Ade, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox from 12.35pm
R2 v Geel, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R3 v Rich, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R4 v PA, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R5 v GWS, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R6 v WB, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm
R7 v BL, Sat Apr 36: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R8 v Frem, Fri May 2: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R9 v Carl, Fri May 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R10 v WC, Sun May 18: Live on Fox from 4.40pm
R11 v GC, Sun May 25: Live on Fox from 4.40pm
R12 v Melb, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
R13: Bye
R14 v WB, Thu Jun 12: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R15 v Coll, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria
All times Sydney local time
OR v Haw, Fri Mar 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R1 v BL, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm
R2 v Frem, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 6.10pm
R3: Bye
R4 v NM, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm
R5 v Coll, Fri Apr 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R6 v PA, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm
R7 v GC, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm
R8 v GWS, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm
R9 v Ess, Say May 10: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm
R10 v Carl, Fri May 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R11 v Melb, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm
R12 v Ade, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.35pm
R13 v Rich, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm
R14: Bye
R15 v PA, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in New South Wales
All times Perth local time
R1 v GC, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm
R2 v BL, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 10.10am
R3 v Frem, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm
R4 v WC, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.10am
R5 v Carl, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 11.20pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 1pm
R6 v Ess, Fri Apr 18: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.10pm
R7 v Haw, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.40pm
R8 v Melb, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 5.35pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 7pm
R9 v Ric, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.10am
R10 v StK, Sun May 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.40pm
R11 v Ade, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.10am
R12 v Geel, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 5.20pm
R13 v NM, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm
R14 v Carl, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 4.10pm
R15: Bye
All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in Western Australia
All times Melbourne local time
R1 v NM, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R2 v Coll, Fri Mar 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R3 v Carl, Fri May 28: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm
R4 v Frem, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox from 5.10pm
R5 v BL, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 4.15pm
R6 v StK, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm
R7 v GWS, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R8 v PA, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 1.20pm
R9 v GC, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R10 v Ess, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 7.35pm
R11 v Geel, Thu May 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R12: Bye
R13 v Haw, Thu Jun 5: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R14 v StK, Thu Jun 12: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm
R15 v Rich, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm
All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria