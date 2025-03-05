The captains of the 18 clubs at Captains' Day ahead of the 2025 season. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2025 season marks the start of a new broadcast rights for the AFL so there will be a few changes to how we watch the footy this year.

The broadcasters remain the same at the start of a new deal: Seven and Fox Footy still hold the TV rights, while the radio rights will again sit with Triple M, SEN, Nine Radio (3AW and 6PR), ABC, K-Rock and the National Indigenous Radio Service (NIRS).

BROADCAST GUIDE Every game's broadcaster in 2025

EXPLAINER All they key differences in the new broadcast deal

LOCAL MARKETS Every club, every channel, every game

HOW TO WATCH A state-by-state guide to Opening Round

FULL GUIDE Every commentator for every broadcaster in 2025



There will also be no change to the number of games broadcast for free under the new deal, with an average of at least three live matches per round on the Seven Network and 7plus.

The major changes to how we watch footy in 2025 are:

An increase in Thursday night games (23 in 2025, up from 14 last year)

An increase in games on Sunday nights AEDT/AEST (Rounds 1-6, 8 & 12-14)

Fox Footy will have its own commentary team and graphics for every match of every round. Previously, Fox's coverage of matches that were also Seven host broadcast matches used Seven's commentary team

The introduction of Super Saturday on Fox Footy. For the first nine weeks of the season nationally, the first 11 weeks in the northern markets and the first 25 weeks in Victoria, every Saturday game will be exclusively live only on Fox Footy. During these windows, Saturday matches involving non-Victorian clubs will be broadcast into their home markets on delay on Seven and 7plus.

Matches broadcast on Seven will also be streamed on 7plus simultaneously in the same market they are being broadcast, the first-time men's premiership season matches have been streamed for free.

See below for the full club-by-club broadcast guide with how to watch your club's games in its local market.

The broadcast schedule for rounds 15 to 24 will be confirmed when the fixture is announced.

Seven = Broadcast on Channel Seven & streamed on 7plus

7Mate = Broadcast on 7Mate & streamed on 7plus

Fox = Broadcast on Fox Footy on Foxtel & streamed on Kayo

All times Adelaide local time

R1 v StK, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.05pm

R2 v Ess, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 12.50pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 2.30pm

R3 v NM, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.50pm

R4 v GC, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 12.50pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 2.30pm

R5 v Geel, Thu Apr 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.10pm

R6 v GWS, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 5.30pm

R7 v Frem, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R8 v Carl, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5.30pm

R9 v PA, Sat May 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R10 v Coll, Sat May 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.10pm

R11 v WC, Sat May 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.10pm

R12 v Syd, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R13 v BL, Fri Jun 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R14 v Haw, Fri Jun 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in South Australia

All times Brisbane local time

R1 v Syd, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 3.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5pm

R2 v WC, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 12.10pm

R3: Bye

R4 v Rich, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 3.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5pm

R5 v WB, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm

R6 v Coll, Fri Apr 17: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.30pm

R7 v StK, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 1.20pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 3pm

R8 v GC, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.20pm

R9 v NM, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.40pm

R10 v Melb, Sun May 18: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm

R11 v Haw, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm

R12 v Ess, Thu May 29: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R13 v Ade, Fri Jun 6: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.40pm

R14 v GWS, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.20pm

R15 v Geel, Fri Jun 20: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.20pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in Queensland

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v Rich, Thu Mar 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R2 v Haw, Thu Mar 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R3 v WB, Fri Mar 28: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R4 v Coll, Thu Apr 3: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R5 v WC, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R6 v NM, Fri Apr 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R7 v Geel, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R8 v Ade, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R9 v StK, Fri May 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R10 v Syd, Fri May 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R11 v GWS, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 12.35pm

R12: Bye

R13 v Ess, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm

R14 v WC, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox from 6.10pm

R15 v NM, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Melbourne local time

OR v GWS, Sun Mar 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R1 v PA, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R2 v WB, Fri Mar 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R3: Bye

R4 v Carl, Thu Apr 3: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R5 v Syd, Fri Apr 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R6 v BL, Thu Apr 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R7 v Ess, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R8 v Geel, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R9 v Frem, Thu May 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 8.10pm

R10 v Ade, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R11 v NM, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R12 v Haw, Fri May 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R13 v Melb, Mon Jun 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R14: Bye

R15 v StK, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v Haw, Fri Mar 14: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R2 v Ade, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R3 v PA, Thu Mar 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R4: Bye

R5 v Melb, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 7.35

R6 v WC, Fri Apr 19: Live on Fox from 6.10pm

R7 v Coll, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R8 v NM, Thu May 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R9 v Syd, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R10 v WB, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R11 v Rich, Fri May 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R12 v BL, Thu May 29: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R13 v Carl, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm

R14 v Geel, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R15 v Frem, Thu Jun 19: Live on Fox and Seven from 8.10pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Perth local time

R1 v Geel, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 10.20am, delayed coverage on Seven from 12 midday

R2 v Syd, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm

R3 v WC, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm

R4 v WB, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm

R5 v Rich, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 10.35am

R6 v Melb, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 11.20am, delayed coverage on Seven from 1pm

R7 v Ade, Fri Apr 25: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 6.10pm

R8 v StK, Fri May 2: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 5.40pm

R9 v Coll, Thu May 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 6.10pm

R10 v GWS, Sat May 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.15pm

R11 v PA, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 6.10pm

R12 v GC, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.20am

R13: Bye

R14 v NM, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 5.35pm

R15 v Ess, Thu Jun 19: Live on Fox and Seven from 6.10pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in Western Australia

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v Frem, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R2 v StK, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R3: Bye

R4 v Melb, Fri Apr 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R5 v Ade, Thu Apr 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R6 v Haw, Mon Apr 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R7 v Carl, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R8 v Coll, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R9 v GWS, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R10 v PA, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R11 v WB, Thu May 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R12 v WC, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm

R13 v GC, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R14 v Ess, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R15 v BL, Fri Jun 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Gold Coast local time

R1 v WC, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 5.10pm

R2: Bye

R3 v Melb, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 12.20pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 2pm

R4 v Ade, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 12.20pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 2pm

R5 v NM, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 12.05pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 2.30pm

R6 v Rich, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm

R7 v Syd, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.10pm

R8 v BL, Sun 7.20pm: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.20pm

R9 v WB, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm

R10 v Haw, Thu May 15: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 7.30pm

R11 v StK, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.40pm

R12 v Frem, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm

R13 v Geel, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm

R14: Bye

R15 v GWS, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.10pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in Queensland

All times Sydney local time

OR v Coll, Sun Mar 9: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm

R1 v Melb, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm

R2: Bye

R3 v Haw, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm

R4 v WC, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm

R5 v StK, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm

R6 v Ade, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm

R7 v WB, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm

R8 v Syd, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm

R9 v Geel, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm

R10 v Frem, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm

R11 v Carl, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 12.30pm

R12 v Rich, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm

R13 v PA, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.35pm

R14 v BL, Sat Jun 14: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm

R15 v GC, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 1.10pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in New South Wales

All times Melbourne local time

OR v Syd, Fri Mar 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R1 v Ess, Fri May 14: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R2 v Carl, Thu Mar 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R3 v GWS, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R4: Bye

R5 v PA, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm

R6 v Geel, Mon Apr 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R7 v WC, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox from 4.40pm

R8 v Rich, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R9 v Melb, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R10 v GC, Thu May 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R11 v BL, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R12 v Coll, Fri May 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R13 v WB, Thu Jun 5: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R14 v Ade, Fri Jun 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R15: Bye

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v GWS, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R2 v NM, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R3 v GC, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R4 v Geel, Fri Apr 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R5 v Ess, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R6 v Frem, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R7 v Rich, Thu Apr 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R8 v WC, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R9 v Haw, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R10 v BL, Sun May 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R11 v Syd, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R12 v StK, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R13 v Coll, Mon Jun 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R14 v PA, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R15: Bye

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v WB, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R2 v Melb, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R3 v Ade, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R4 v Syd, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R5 v GC, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 12.35pm

R6 v Carl, Fri Apr 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R7 v PA, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R8 v Ess, Thu May 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R9 v BL, Sun May 11: Live on Fox from 4.40pm

R10 v Rich, Sun May 18: Live on Fox from 1.10pm

R11 v Coll, Sat May 24: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R12: Bye

R13 v WC, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R14 v Frem, Sat Jun 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R15 v Carl, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Adelaide local time

R1 v Coll, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.05pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 8.30pm

R2 v Rich, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 5.30pm

R3 v Ess, Thu Mar 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.00pm

R4 v StK, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.50pm

R5 v Haw, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 6.50pm

R6 v Syd, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox at Seven from 2.50pm

R7 v NM, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 3.45pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 5.30pm

R8 v WB, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 12.50pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 2.30pm

R9 v Ade, Sat May 10: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R10 v Geel, Sat May 17: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.45pm

R11 v Frem, Sat May 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R12: Bye

R13 v GWS, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.05pm

R14 v Melb, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.50pm

R15 v Syd, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.45pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in South Australia

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v Car, Thu Mar 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R2 v PA, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R3 v StK, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R4 v BL, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R5 v Frem, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox from 12.35pm

R6 v GC, Sat Apr 19: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R7 v Melb, Thu Apr 24: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R8 v Haw, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R9 v WC, Sun May 11: Live on Fox from 1.10pm

R10 v NM, Sun May 18: Live on Fox from 1.10pm

R11 v Ess, Fri May 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R12 v GWS, Sat May 31: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R13 v Syd, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R14: Bye

R15 v WB, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v Ade, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox from 12.35pm

R2 v Geel, Sat Mar 22: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R3 v Rich, Sat Mar 29: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R4 v PA, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R5 v GWS, Sun Apr 13: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R6 v WB, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm

R7 v BL, Sat Apr 36: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R8 v Frem, Fri May 2: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R9 v Carl, Fri May 9: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R10 v WC, Sun May 18: Live on Fox from 4.40pm

R11 v GC, Sun May 25: Live on Fox from 4.40pm

R12 v Melb, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

R13: Bye

R14 v WB, Thu Jun 12: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R15 v Coll, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria

All times Sydney local time

OR v Haw, Fri Mar 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R1 v BL, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm

R2 v Frem, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 6.10pm

R3: Bye

R4 v NM, Sat Apr 5: Live on Fox from 7.35pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 8.30pm

R5 v Coll, Fri Apr 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R6 v PA, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm

R7 v GC, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm

R8 v GWS, Sun May 4: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.10pm

R9 v Ess, Say May 10: Live on Fox from 4.15pm, delayed coverage on 7Mate from 6pm

R10 v Carl, Fri May 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R11 v Melb, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 3.20pm

R12 v Ade, Sat May 31: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.35pm

R13 v Rich, Sat Jun 7: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm

R14: Bye

R15 v PA, Sat Jun 21: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.15pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first 11 rounds in New South Wales

All times Perth local time

R1 v GC, Sun Mar 16: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm

R2 v BL, Sun Mar 23: Live on Fox and Seven from 10.10am

R3 v Frem, Sun Mar 30: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.10pm

R4 v WC, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.10am

R5 v Carl, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 11.20pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 1pm

R6 v Ess, Fri Apr 18: Live on Fox and 7Mate from 4.10pm

R7 v Haw, Sun Apr 27: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.40pm

R8 v Melb, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 5.35pm, delayed coverage on Seven from 7pm

R9 v Ric, Sun May 11: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.10am

R10 v StK, Sun May 18: Live on Fox and Seven from 2.40pm

R11 v Ade, Sun May 25: Live on Fox and Seven from 11.10am

R12 v Geel, Sun Jun 1: Live on Fox and Seven from 5.20pm

R13 v NM, Sun Jun 8: Live on Fox and Seven from 1.20pm

R14 v Carl, Sun Jun 15: Live on Fox and Seven from 4.10pm

R15: Bye

All Saturday games live only on Fox for first nine rounds in Western Australia

All times Melbourne local time

R1 v NM, Sat Mar 15: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R2 v Coll, Fri Mar 21: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R3 v Carl, Fri May 28: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.40pm

R4 v Frem, Sun Apr 6: Live on Fox from 5.10pm

R5 v BL, Sat Apr 12: Live on Fox from 4.15pm

R6 v StK, Sun Apr 20: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.20pm

R7 v GWS, Sat Apr 26: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R8 v PA, Sat May 3: Live on Fox from 1.20pm

R9 v GC, Sat May 10: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R10 v Ess, Sat May 17: Live on Fox from 7.35pm

R11 v Geel, Thu May 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R12: Bye

R13 v Haw, Thu Jun 5: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R14 v StK, Thu Jun 12: Live on Fox and Seven from 7.30pm

R15 v Rich, Sun Jun 22: Live on Fox and Seven from 3.20pm

All Saturday games live only on Fox in Victoria