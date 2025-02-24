Two players have been suspended and another two fined after the match simulations

Reuben Ginbey warms up before West Coast's match simulation against Richmond on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast young gun Reuben Ginbey has escaped suspension for a push that resulted in a fractured jaw for Richmond No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor, but Adelaide veteran Brodie Smith has copped a ban for his bump on Port Adelaide's Christian Moraes.

Ginbey pushed Lalor into a marking contest, causing him to collide with Eagles SSP signing Sandy Brock in their match simulation against the Tigers at Mineral Resources Park last week.

The 20-year-old wasn't punished for the incident, meaning he is free to line up in the Eagles' round one match against Gold Coast.

The Tigers' prized recruit was concussed in the heavy collision and has since undergone surgery after suffering a hairline fracture of his jaw.

Learn More 00:57

Meanwhile, Smith has copped a one-game for an incident that left Port Adelaide draftee Moraes bloodied in Friday night's match simulation.

After Moraes took possession and sprinted out of a centre clearance and as he looked to handball to a teammate, Smith sprinted towards him from his defensive position and collected him.

The teenager hit the turf instantly and took a few moments to get to his feet before leaving the ground alongside a trainer with blood coming from his face.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game ban.

He will miss the Crows' round one clash with St Kilda.

Learn More 00:57

The only other player suspended was Brisbane's Harry Arnold, who is on the Lions' VFL list, as he receives a one-match suspension for making careless contact with an umpire.

However as Arnold was playing for the Lions as a top-up player, he has been sanctioned under VFL rules and can escape with just a reprimand with an early guilty plea.

Western Bulldogs forward Rhylee West and Richmond defender Ben Miller have both been fined $1,500 for careless contact with an umpire. The sanction can be reduced to $1,000 with an early plea.