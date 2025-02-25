Callum Mills will miss the start of the 2025 season after scans revealed a tear in his plantar fascia

Callum Mills poses for a photo during AFL Captains Day on February 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CALLUM Mills will miss the first four weeks of the season after scans revealed a tear in his plantar fascia.

Despite Mills hosing down concerns over his availability on Monday morning, Sydney revealed on Tuesday afternoon the Swans captain would be unavailable until after the side's round three bye.

"Nah, no concerns," Mills told AFL.com.au on Monday afternoon after being struck by mild plantar fasciitis during the past week.

"It's fine. It's just a really mild thing. I've had the whole, full pre-season and it's only reared its head in the last week or so. But it should be all good."

Mills had scans on Monday afternoon which revealed the tear, then consulted with specialists on Tuesday morning who recommended a period of rest.

"Callum had been managing his plantar fasciitis well, however he required follow up imaging with the results last night revealing Callum has sustained a tear of the plantar fascia," Sydney's medical boss Damian Raper said.

"After consultation with our medical team, we believe the best course of action is to spend two weeks in a boot, before reassessing Callum’s return to play program.

"Unfortunately, this means he will be unavailable to play prior to the club’s round three bye."

Mills also missed the start of the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury sustained at the Swans' 2023 post-season celebrations.