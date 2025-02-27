Collingwood is looking at an ex-midfielder among the candidates for its recruiting team

Shane O'Bree speaks to his Geelong VFL players in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Collingwood midfielder Shane O'Bree is among the contenders to fill the Magpies' vacant recruiting manager role.

The Magpies closed advertising for the national recruiting position recently, having had former recruiting boss Derek Hine depart and his next in line Adam Shepard leave for a role in West Coast's recruiting division.

O'Bree is a member of Geelong's recruiting department, having transitioned into the scouting and list management team in recent years after previously being an assistant coach and VFL coach.

Port Adelaide's experienced recruiter Anthony Parkin, formerly the Eastern Ranges' talent manager at under-18 level, and Fremantle recruiter Liam Woodland, who joined the Dockers last year after a long stint with Geelong, are also among the candidates believed to be in the mix for the Pies role.

O'Bree played 227 games for the Magpies between 2000-2010, having started his career with two seasons at Brisbane, where he was a teammate of current Pies coach Craig McRae and Magpies list boss Justin Leppitsch.

Shane O'Bree is tackled by Mark Johnson and Dustin Fletcher in round 19, 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies are in the process of filling the important position, having restructured their football department last year to see Leppitsch take on the list manager position.

The recruiting merry-go-round has taken longer to fire up this year but the vacancy at Collingwood and the shock resignation of Western Bulldogs recruiting manager Dom Milesi last week have opened movement up.

As AFL.com.au reported on Monday, the Dogs have added former Cats, Blues and Richmond scout Luke Williams to their recruiting team but still need to fill Milesi's role, with Williams leaving his post as Western Jets talent boss to replace Dan Fisher, who has become the Dogs' AFLW list manager.

In other moves, Richmond appointed Rhy Gieschen as its recruiting manager, Damon Poole joined West Coast from Carlton and the Blues made former North Melbourne list boss Glenn Luff a full-time member of their recruiting team.