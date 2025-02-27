For the first time in four years, Gold Coast might get the best version of Lachie Weller in 2025

Lachie Weller poses for a photo during Gold Coast's team photo day on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE first time in four years, Gold Coast might be ready to get the best version of Lachie Weller.

After back-to-back ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments ruined his past three years, Weller has flown through the summer and looked right at home in his new position on the wing.

With off-season recruits Daniel Rioli and John Noble set to fill the running half-back roles, the prospect of Weller pushing further up the ground and delivering the ball inside 50 has the Suns excited.

Lachie Weller celebrates a goal during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

For the man himself, he’s just glad to finally get some continuity in his training.

"It’s the first pre-season I’ve done in a while, so physically and mentally I feel great," Weller said.

"With a new coach last year, I felt a bit disconnected from the group being in rehab, and then obviously not being able to practise the gameplan, but now I have that good connection and confidence in my game."

Lachie Weller poses for a photo during Gold Coast's team photo day on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Having just turned 29, Weller has played 39 in the past four season – and 26 in the past three – as he’s battled his body.

Although playing the final six games of 2024 after overcoming his second knee reconstruction might not have been as fruitful as Weller had hoped, it laid a platform for him to launch straight into the off-season.

Midfield coach Shaun Grigg said he was "ultra impressed" by Weller’s endeavour and ability to learn a new position.

"Obviously, he’s had a rough couple of years with the knee recos.

"His pre-season has been flawless. He’s an elite athlete, an elite player, obviously the skills whether it’s on the wing or a little bit of inside with his footwork and craft, he’s been really impressive.

"His run and carry and ball use is something we’re really looking forward to."

Lachie Weller in action at a Gold Coast training session on February 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Gold Coast will explore the option of using Weller as an inside midfielder, starting with Friday night’s AAMI Community Series match against Sydney at People First Stadium.

With Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller and Sam Flanders taking the bulk of the midfield minutes last season, Damien Hardwick and his coaching staff are keen to expand the rotation this year.

"I think I’ve got something to prove individually, just for me," Weller said.

"It’s just for me getting back out there and playing good footy again because I know I can do it."