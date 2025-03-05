See below for a state-by-state broadcast guide to the Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL premiership season
Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, Friday March 7
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)
Western Australia
Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)
Queensland
Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)
New South Wales
Live on Seven and 7plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Engie Stadium, Sunday March 9
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7plus from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)
Western Australia
Live on Seven and 7plus from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)
Queensland
Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)
New South Wales
Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7plus from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)