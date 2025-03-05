Get a state-by-state broadcast guide to Opening Round of the 2025 AFL season

Mitch Lewis, Will Hayward, Jesse Hogan and Mason Cox at the launch of 2025 Opening Round. Picture: Phil Hillyard

See below for a state-by-state broadcast guide to the Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL premiership season

BROADCAST GUIDE Every game's broadcaster in 2025

EXPLAINER All they key differences in the new broadcast deal

LOCAL MARKETS Every club, every channel, every game

HOW TO WATCH A state-by-state guide to Opening Round

FULL GUIDE Every commentator for every broadcaster in 2025

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, Friday March 7



Victoria

Live on Seven and 7plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)

Western Australia

Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

New South Wales

Live on Seven and 7plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Will Day tackles Isaac Heeney during Hawthorn's clash against Sydney in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Engie Stadium, Sunday March 9



Victoria

Live on Seven and 7plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7plus from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Western Australia

Live on Seven and 7plus from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)

New South Wales

Live on 7Mate and 7plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7plus from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)