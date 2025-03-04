IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The AFL has postponed the two Opening Round matches scheduled in Queensland
- Is it as simple as moving Brisbane's clash against Geelong to round three?
- Sarah Olle with the latest from AFL CEO Andrew Dillon at the season launch
- Greater Western Sydney's forward line is decimated for meeting with Collingwood
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.