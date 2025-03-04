Finals will lift Gold Coast's chances of re-signing Matt Rowell, but he has plenty of suitors

Matt Rowell after being announced in Gold Coast's 2025 leadership group on February 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are in the hunt for Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, who will start the season as one of the in-demand players in the competition.

AFL.com.au understands the Bulldogs were among the four teams to meet with Rowell in the off-season, alongside Collingwood, Essendon and Geelong, with the Suns midfielder believed to strike a connection with Dogs coach Luke Beveridge.

Having lost midfielders Josh Dunkley and Bailey Smith in recent years, and recruited a swathe of talls through father-son and Academy access, the Dogs look likely to prioritise more midfield power with Rowell in their sights and the club a serious consideration for him if he does let his contract drag deeper into the season.

Rowell is coming out of contract this season and has been weighing his future. He has bought into the Suns' plans this year as they strive to make the finals for the first time but has been in no rush to get to his contract decision nor start the discussions on a new deal.

He indicated last month that a strong start to the season would help the Suns' cause in him recommitting.

Matt Rowell during the round 24 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG, August 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The 2019 No.1 pick said he expected to re-sign at the Suns but did not lock in when that would come, with the Dogs, Cats, Magpies and Bombers all waiting on which way he will proceed.

"Yeah, I think so," Rowell said.

"That'll happen when we get to it, but I'm just focused on the season coming up and winning our first game.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"We want to have success this year, we want to make finals. We want to be a serious footy team and we want to be playing finals this year."

AFL.com.au revealed last November that Collingwood and Essendon were pursuing the contested ball midfielder, with the Bombers armed with two first-round picks and two second-round picks this year.

Learn More 11:49

The 23-year-old is coming into his sixth season at the club having played 85 games, with the Suns remaining confident Rowell would stay.

"We're confident Matt will stay. He's loved here by our players, our coaching staff and our fans," coach Damien Hardwick told AFL.com.au last month.

"As a footy club we have to hold up our end of the bargain and win a lot of footy games because that's what he's here for, to win."