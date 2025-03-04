It's not just about this year for West Coast as the club looks to the future and attracting big names

Kysaiah Pickett, Harley Reid, Chad Warner. Pictures: AFL Photo

THIS is the season of the dual narrative for West Coast.

There is the maiden campaign for new coach Andrew McQualter, whose faster ball movement, energy, optimism and excitement for the job has already added a spring to the step of the Eagles, who have endured four miserable years.

Nobody expects miracles of McQualter's Eagles this year, but the additions of Liam Baker, Jack Graham and Matt Owies have already added professionalism and an experienced edge to a young squad in need of those leaders.

But secondly, there is the regaining of their status as a destination for players – not just to land recruits but to retain their own. If not winning, then the Eagles will also be displaying what the future looks like as a number of West Australian players consider moves back home to their native state.

It will be as much an advertising pitch as about performance.

Andrew McQualter talks to players during the AAMI Community Series match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Hands Oval, March 01, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn last year found its 'win builders' and West Coast will be hoping its off-season additions can do the same. The Hawks couldn't land the highly-sought players in the 2023 trade period but recruited Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Massimo D'Ambrosio and Jack Gunston, all of whom became important as win builders – the players who help notch a club extra wins to make them more appealing to the free agents and bigger names down the track.

The Hawks' win builders exceeded expectations but also helped lift the club's win tally from seven games to 15 last year, and see them become an attractive proposition for Tom Barrass and Josh Battle, whilst also being a key consideration for free agent Harry Perryman before he decided on Collingwood.

The Eagles last year beat Fremantle for Baker, while Shai Bolton chose the Dockers. West Coast would have been hard pressed to get a Bolton deal done given their draft hand without giving up their first pick this year, which was too dangerous a play considering where they look likely to finish in 2025 during another rebuild year.

But the battle is already on between the clubs and with Fremantle considered a flag fancy, the Eagles' sell has to be about the future vision under McQualter, a highly-credentialed assistant whose impact has already been significant in his first summer at the club.

Chad Warner is already weighing all of that up. As AFL.com.au revealed on Monday, the Swans have tabled a range of different contract options to the superstar midfielder, and he has told teammates he will consider the two-year option. If he is to leave, it will be on a lifetime deal, with the Eagles armed with better picks (two first-rounders) than the Dockers currently possess.

Chad Warner in action during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kysaiah Pickett wanted to go to Fremantle last year but also flirted with the idea of West Coast and he has relationships at both clubs. McQualter coached Pickett at Melbourne last season too in his year as a Demons assistant, and Pickett's preference has shifted in recent years between a number of clubs about where he sees his future.

Then there is Brandon Starcevich, who is happy to wait until into the season before getting to his free agency call. The Brisbane premiership player has been offered a range of different contracts – short or longer-term – from the Lions, but has held off so far.

Previously, he has had interest in heading to Fremantle, but both clubs will pursue him this year and as a free agent West Coast will have a greater kitty to tap into. Playing some midfield time has been part of Starcevich's thinking as well as he gets into his free agency decision.

Brandon Starcevich celebrates after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast has interest in Collingwood ruckman Darcy Cameron, who is contracted for another season but has considered finishing his career back home in Western Australia. There have been talks on an extension at the Magpies, but no deal is close and the Eagles are in the ruck market.

The subplot to West Coast's style and progression, as well as its recruiting attempts, will be the desire to lock in Harley Reid beyond his standard three-year deal ending in 2026.

Reid has been comfortable waiting longer to get to his contract, but the focus will be fierce this year amid huge interest from Victorian clubs. Already he has learned off premiership players Baker and Graham across the pre-season and the potential for more key players joining the club will give the Eagles hope to surround Reid with more quality experience. Playing with the competition's next big thing is also a temptation for recruiting targets.

What happens with the Eagles' co-captain Oscar Allen, a restricted free agent, will also shape how the club pushes for its targets or assembles its list heading into next year. Already Brisbane has spoken to Allen, and if he was to leave any long-term lucrative offer would net the Eagles an early pick, but would be complicated if they were also trying to land Starcevich as a free agent given the net free agency would rule out any compensation.

With their house renovations underway and the builders enlisted, West Coast has the open for inspection sign out. Convincing the interested buyers to invest is the next step.