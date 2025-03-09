St Kilda will be without its gun forward for clash with Adelaide but it might not be too much longer

Max King in action at St Kilda training in early January, 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

ST KILDA star Max King will miss this weekend's trip to South Australia to face Adelaide, while prized pick Alix Tauru has returned to full training for the first time since being selected at pick No.10 in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.

King underwent an arthroscope on his knee late last month to solve a lingering problem after suffering an injury in the Saints' intra-club match at RSEA Park on February 7.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The 24-year-old is yet to start training since the surgery but is expected to start building up his load this week.

St Kilda has ruled him out of the round one clash at Adelaide Oval, but remains hopeful the key forward will be available next week or by the round three fixture against Richmond.

King missed the final two months of last season due to a posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee – plus two other games due to a knee injury earlier in the year – and was restricted to 12 appearances in 2024.

Learn More 11:21

The 2018 pick No.4 has endured a challenging AFL journey to date due to long-term injuries dating back to the knee reconstruction he underwent in his draft year, while he required shoulder reconstructions at the end of 2022 and 2023.

But before his latest setback, King had completed most of the pre-season program and shouldn't take too long to get back up to speed.

Tauru transitioned back into training last week in a significant step forward for the young backman, who arrived at Moorabbin with a stress fracture in his back, which was discovered following the Telstra AFL Draft Combine in October.

The 193cm intercept defender made an early impression with his marking at RSEA Park last week and will continue to gradually build up his workload over the next month.

Learn More 02:21

St Kilda was very patient with the Gippsland Power product across the summer and will now use the next 4-6 weeks to prepare Tauru to play.

The 18-year-old needs to complete both main training sessions each week, then a match simulation with rehab staff on weekends before he is cleared for selection in April.

Tauru rocketed up draft boards the longer last season progressed and was eventually selected early in the first round, two picks after St Kilda selected his Vic Country teammate Tobie Travaglia at No.8.

Fresh off signing a four-year extension, Mitch Owens is pushing to be available this weekend, but is still yet to be cleared after injuring his shoulder in the AAMI Community Series game against Port Adelaide.

St Kilda's forward line could look very different to start the season, with Cooper Sharman ruled out for a month with a broken thumb and Liam Henry also racing the clock to be fit after a knee injury across the pre-season.

After interrupted starts to 2025, star pair Jack Sinclair and Rowan Marshall are set to face the Crows at Adelaide Oval after banking sessions last week.