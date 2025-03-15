John Noble says settling in at Gold Coast has been similar to walking into Collingwood has a mid-season draftee

John Noble in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALTHOUGH six years have passed since his debut and an abundance of experiences have been gathered, John Noble says settling in at Gold Coast has plenty of similarities to walking into the AFL has a draftee.

Following 112 games at Collingwood, Noble made the big move north during the off-season to be closer to family and be part of Damien Hardwick's re-shaped backline.

And now, in a coincidental twist, the 27-year-old will play his first game for the Suns against West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday, the same opponent and venue as he ran out against for the Magpies in his first AFL game in 2019.

Unlike then, he's a seasoned campaigner now, having proven himself after being recruited as a mid-season draftee.

"No matter where you go as a new person … you've got to earn the respect of the people within the four walls," Noble told AFL.com.au.

"Businesses and sporting industries work differently in different locations, and I've had to find my feet here. It's no different to getting drafted really.

"A little bit of experience under my belt helps.

"It's a younger team, younger club and we’re aspiring to play finals and compete for premierships and that's something I can bring from my experience at Collingwood, helping other boys learn to win and progress as a footy club."

John Noble during Gold Coast's 2025 team photo day at People First Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Noble looked good in Gold Coast's two pre-season hitouts, the second of which came against Sydney alongside fellow recruit Daniel Rioli, who overcame a pre-season knee injury to play.

The former Magpie says he's adjusted to Hardwick's system quickly, having played under Craig McRae, who was previously an assistant to Hardwick, in recent seasons.

"There’s different language, and different personnel changes the chemistry of the system, but I've picked it up pretty quickly," he said.

"Dimma's been awesome, same with 'Drummo' (backline coach Josh Drummond) and all the coaches.

"I just wanted to come in and make an impact straight away with leadership, voice and the strengths I can bring, along with Dan Rioli.

"For us to help rebound from the back 50 and help our attack go forward has been the main thing, but to help lead the young boys and help the leaders for our footy club.

"I've experienced finals and know what it takes to get there, and to help those boys and this club get to where we want to go is going to be really special."

John Noble at training after being traded to Gold Coast. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Noble said he was excited about the chance to regularly play in front of his dad, former Adelaide and Brisbane football manager and North Melbourne coach, David.

"At times I've needed his professional opinion and sought his advice. He's always going to give it, and I always respect it and take it on board.

"He's got an amazing nous for the game and has obviously been in the game a long time, but at the end of the day he's my dad and I think it's really special being up here and being a part of his life and my family's life without being on FaceTime. It's really nice."