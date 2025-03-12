Ken Hinkley says there will be no room for sentimentality when his team faces former Power favourite Dan Houston in his Collingwood debut

Dan Houston celebrates a goal during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide wants to spoil the Collingwood debut of ex-Power favourite Dan Houston.

Houston will debut for the Magpies against his former club on Saturday night at the MCG after demanding a trade from Port at the end of last season.

The dual All-Australian half-back has served his four-match suspension from his last game for Port which sidelined him for Collingwood's season-opener - a 52-point away loss to Greater Western Sydney last Sunday.

"I don't know whether looking forward to it is the right word," Power coach Ken Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday.

"He has been one of our favourite players for a long period of time but he's now a Collingwood player.

"We move on, as (ex-Collingwood forward) Joey Richards is now a Port Adelaide player.

"There's a few stories in different areas so we just don't want Dan to have a great day.

"I said that when Dan and I spoke last: I wish you all the best every time you play, except when you play Port Adelaide, we hope you have a bad day.

"Dan knows how we respect our past players but we also know we have to move on - and we have been asked to move on by Dan."

Hinkley is well versed in tactics deployed by opponents in trying to halt the influence of Houston, whose rebound from defence and precise kicking was a feature of his 168 games for Port.

"It will be interesting to see who Dan goes to as much as anything," Hinkley said.

"The defender usually chooses where he goes more often than not so we'll be interested to see where he goes.

"I'll be equally interested to see where Daicos goes, Josh, (Isaac) Quaynor - there's a few down there that I have got to spend some time worrying about, not just Dan."

Dan Houston handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hinkley forecast a fierce response from the Pies to their lacklustre round one defeat to the Giants which featured a flashpoint involving coach Craig McRae.

The Magpies mentor was warned by the AFL after making comments to GWS' Toby Bedford which drew a rebuke from Giants coach Adam Kingsley.

Hinkley was fined $20,000 by the AFL last year for sledging Hawthorn players after Port's three-point semi-final win but refused to be drawn on any perceived double-standards with the League's caution to McRae.

"I have got no comment to make about that. It's not my issue, I don't need to buy in to it," he said.

The MCG fixture marks the start of Hinkley's last year as Port's head coach - he will hand over to long-time assistant Josh Carr at season's end.

"I feel really good, really excited to be honest, and I think and hope that is what my team feels too - they're my team," he said.

"I feel like they're going to be really excited about this season and the opportunities that are in front of us."