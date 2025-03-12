Join co-hosts Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey for the first episode of Gettable for 2025

Tom De Koning in action during the R4 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on April 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GETTABLE is back and the movers and stayers are bigger than ever before.

On the first episode of AFL.com.au's hit trade and draft show for season 2025, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge look at the 15 best players who could potentially be on the market at year's end.

Learn More 28:05

There is huge breaking news on Tom De Koning's future, North Melbourne's chances of securing Luke Davies-Uniacke's signature and the 'lifetime offer' for a star St Kilda youngster.

There are also massive updates on Chad Warner's situation at Sydney, how that impacts West Coast's chances of keeping Harley Reid, and the latest on the situation involving Eagles captain Oscar Allen.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au now, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.