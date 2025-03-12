The Dockers could unleash draftee Murphy Reid for their clash against the Cats

Murphy Reid celebrates during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE draftee Murphy Reid could break through for a round one debut against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday as the Dockers wait to make final calls on injured forwards Shai Bolton and Michael Walters.

Reid has completed an excellent first pre-season and coach Justin Longmuir confirmed the teenager was being considered for the Dockers' opener given his ability to play both as a forward and a midfielder.

His selection could hinge on whether Bolton (leg) and Walters (knee) are available after both spent time out of Wednesday's main training, raising doubts about their availability.

Longmuir said Reid was among a group of up to 28 players in the mix to face the Cats, with the classy youngster also shaping as a midfield option in the absence of Hayden Young (hamstring).

"He has the flexibility to play a couple of roles for us. He has impact as a forward and as a midfielder, and he's learned and grown his game every week across pre-season," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"He has clean hands and the ability in traffic to deal with the opposition's pressure, but also deliver it to a teammate in a better position. I think he's got great composure in that sense.

"He's got a really good body of work, and we'll just see where it falls.

"There's about 25-28 in the mix, I would have thought. And we've got a fair bit to get through with training with a few tests."

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's training session, Longmuir said Bolton would need to prove his fitness to play and the club would not take any risks with the star forward/midfielder.

On the extent of his injury, which the club described as a stress response in his lower leg, the coach said: "It sounds worse than it actually is. If he doesn't get up this week, we're pretty confident he'll be right next week."

Walters, meanwhile, was not scheduled to complete as much of the session and had proven his form over an excellent block of training before suffering a knock to his knee against Melbourne.

Temperatures are set to hit 35C in Geelong on Saturday, with the possibility that the AFL could implement the heat policy for the clash.

Longmuir said the Dockers were well prepared for the conditions after a gruelling pre-season that included plenty of sessions in up to 40C heat.

"I think we're well conditioned for it," Longmuir said.

"It's been a hot summer and we've trained in 35C-plus, up to 40C days, so we're well conditioned for it.

"I'm sure the AFL will put the heat policy in place if the temperature lives up to forecast. Otherwise, we're just preparing for it."

Justin Longmuir addresses Fremantle players during round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmuir said the Dockers were yet to settle on whether Liam Reidy would lead the ruck or forward/ruck Luke Jackson would be redeployed in Sean Darcy's absence. The Dockers would try to retain three tall forwards in either situation, bringing Pat Voss into calculations.

Young will not be available after suffering a pre-season hamstring injury, with his planned return now pushed out to round four after initial hopes he would only miss one match.

Longmuir said the Dockers understood more about his injury and would need to be cautious in his recovery after an interrupted summer.

"It's making sure that once we get him back, he is fit and we get enough work into him so that it doesn't happen again," the coach said.