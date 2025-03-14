The match review findings for Thursday night's game between Richmond and Carlton are in

Tom Lynch handballs in front of Jack Silvagni during the R1 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Tom Lynch will miss next week's match against Port Adelaide after copping a one-game ban for a high bump on Carlton ruck Tom De Koning on Thursday night.

During the second quarter, De Koning grabbed the ball out of the ruck before dishing off a handball, only to be met heavily by Lynch coming in the opposite direction.

The big Blue spent some time on the bench afterwards but did not undergo a HIA and was cleared to stay on the field.

Learn More 00:38

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact, high contact in handing down the one-match ban.

It was Lynch's first match since round 15 last year before succumbing to injury.

His suspension means he will miss the trip to Adelaide to take on the Power on Saturday, unless the Tigers choose to appeal the decision - and win - at the AFL Tribunal.

It is the only sour note to come out of Thursday night's remarkable win for the Tigers, who fought back from 41 points down to record a 13-point victory to open the season.

Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra also found himself on the wrong side of the MRO with a $5000 fine ($3125 with an early plea) for a third offence for careless contact with an umpire.