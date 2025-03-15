Essendon's round one loss has been made worse with a hamstring injury to Kyle Langford confirmed

Kyle Langford is injured during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON’S season start has gone from bad to worse with the club confirming a hamstring injury to Kyle Langford.

The forward was sent for scans on Saturday, with results revealing a strain that is expected to keep the 28-year-old sidelined up to six weeks.

Langford has become an important part of the Bombers attack since being sent forward permanently in 2023.

He kicked 51 goals that season and 43 in 2024, leading the club goalkicking both years.

With Peter Wright also on the sidelines for the next month with an ankle injury and Jake Stringer now at Greater Western Sydney, more responsibility will now fall on the shoulders of Essendon's younger forwards.

Nate Caddy has shown good signs in front of goal despite a quiet opening match, while first gamer Isaac Kako impressed on debut.