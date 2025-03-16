A late goal from Greater Western Sydney sees the Giants beat Melbourne by three points at the MCG

Lachie Keeffe celebrates a goal for GWS against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN Lachie Keeffe kicked a goal in the final minute to steal victory for Greater Western Sydney in a thrilling win over Melbourne at the MCG.

In a see-sawing game played in miserable conditions, the Dees led by 11 points at the final change but a fast-finishing Giants side finished strongly to win by three points.

With the Dees in front and the ball in their forward 50, the Giants swarmed through the middle of the ground and journeyman Keeffe, filling in for the injured Kieran Briggs, snuck forward to take a crucial mark before calmly kicking the winning goal with just 53 seconds remaining.

MELBOURNE 2.2 5.4 10.6 11.8 (74)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.1 6.5 8.7 11.11 (77)

More to come