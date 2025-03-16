Lachie Keeffe celebrates a goal for GWS against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN Lachie Keeffe kicked a goal in the final minute to steal victory for Greater Western Sydney in a thrilling win over Melbourne at the MCG.

In a see-sawing game played in miserable conditions, the Dees led by 11 points at the final change but a fast-finishing Giants side finished strongly to win by three points.

DEMONS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

With the Dees in front and the ball in their forward 50, the Giants swarmed through the middle of the ground and journeyman Keeffe, filling in for the injured Kieran Briggs, snuck forward to take a crucial mark before calmly kicking the winning goal with just 53 seconds remaining.

MELBOURNE 2.2 5.4 10.6 11.8 (74)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.1 6.5 8.7 11.11 (77)

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:00

    Timely double strike by Coniglio reduces gap

    Stephen Coniglio ensures the Giants stay within touching distance heading into the last quarter

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Johnson joins the first-gamer party

    Mature-age recruit Aidan Johnson hits the scoreboard, curling home a ripper from the pocket

    AFL
  • 00:34

    All clear given after kicker Bowey signals touched

    A subdued celebration from Jake Bowey is ignored as his snap around the corner is allowed

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Desperate Giants gun dives for footy, cleans up Demon

    Harrison Petty was awarded a free kick after Sam Taylor made contact below the knees

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Sharp piece of work leads to first for club

    Harry Sharp soccers through a major to remember after pouncing on the loose ball in the square

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Welcome back, Trac: Superstar swarmed

    Christian Petracca makes a statement with a running banana on return after a long time out with injury

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Henderson sparks more Dees delight

    Jack Henderson dribbles through his first in the big time after working the angle under pressure

    AFL
  • 00:42

    New Demon takes just 15 seconds to kick his first AFL goal

    Debutant Matthew Jefferson opens his account in a matter of seconds after fast work from the Dees out of the centre

    AFL