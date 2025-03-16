Simon Goodwin is optimistic despite his side's loss on Sunday

Matt Jefferson and Harvey Langford celebrate a goal for Melbourne against Greater Western Sydney in R1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin is feeling optimistic about his side's performance in round one despite a heartbreaking loss to Greater Western Sydney.

But the Demons are set to be without key defender Steven May for next week's match against North Melbourne after he was a late withdrawal on Sunday.

The Demons led the Giants for large portions of the match at the MCG on Sunday, but a goal to GWS utility Lachlan Keeffe in the final minute stole the victory.

But Goodwin liked what he saw, despite the result.

"There's still lots to learn in terms of the last probably 25 minutes of the game, but we did a lot right as a footy club. We walk away without the result, but we walk away emotionally as a club, feeling like we're on the right path," said Goodwin in his post-match press conference.

It was a different looking Melbourne side to start their 2025 premiership campaign, with the club picking six of their new recruits. Last year's top draft picks Xavier Lindsay and Harvey Langford played their first matches in the red and blue as did Werribee VFL recruits Jack Henderson and Aidan Johnson and former Lion Harry Sharp.

Another Demon to debut was Matthew Jefferson, who was drafted with pick No.15 in 2022. The 21-year-old had spent two years in the club's VFL side, with Goodwin explaining they needed to bide their time with the talented youngster.

"Jeffo needed to develop physically first. It probably wasn't until the back half of last year in the VFL that he really started to stand out and say, 'This guy's going to be a bit of a player for us.'"

Another positive for the Demons was the return of their star player Christian Petracca, who played his first match for premiership points since Round 13 last year, when he horrifically broke four ribs, lacerated his spleen and punctured his lung.

Petracca finished with 27 disposals, four clearances and two goals, bringing a smile to Demons fans' faces as well as his own.

"It was just great to see him back out there. I don't know if the camera was on him much, but I kept watching him and he had a fair smile on his face for the majority of the day," Goodwin said.

"So it was great to see him right back to his best, and his buy-in to the team."

May was a late withdrawal on Sunday following an accidental knock to the throat at training two days earlier, which fractured his larynx.

It is the same injury captain Max Gawn suffered in December, which put him out of action for six weeks, but Melbourne is confident May's setback is less severe.

"He's touch and go for next week, probably unlikely, but it wouldn't be much longer than that hopefully," Goodwin said.

"We'll get the right advice from the specialists and everyone involved and make a good medical decision on that.

"It's a pretty important thing to get right so we certainly won't be rushing him."

The only injury on the field for the day was to Giants small forward Brent Daniels, who left the ground at the start of the third quarter with a hip injury.

But coach Adam Kingsley downplayed its severity ahead of the Giants' bye next week.

"Just a bruised hip. I don't think it's too serious," said Kingsley.

"We've got the bye next week, so that will help. He'll be fine."

Kingsley praised the performance of Keeffe, who was well beaten by Dees skipper Max Gawn for most of the day but was able to have the winning moment.

"Lachie fought all day and got rewarded with a moment that he took," Kingsley said.

"It was a beautiful kick, great finish.

"It's really important for him. He's one of our favourites.

"We found ourselves in a pretty tough game, so to fight our way through that was really important.

"We think Melbourne's going to be a really good team so to compete with those guys, particularly at stoppage in the last quarter, after the third quarter was a little bit worrying, I was really proud of our effort."