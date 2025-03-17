The coaches' votes for the round one games are in

Bailey Smith handballs during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith and Dan Houston were voted best on ground in their club debuts, while five players picked up a perfect 10 votes in round one in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Collingwood recruit Houston grabbed nine votes against his former club, Port Adelaide, on Saturday night, while Smith picked up a perfect 10 in Geelong's thumping win over Fremantle.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards, Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson, Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene and Gold Coast veteran Jarrod Witts also got a full 10 votes from the coaches.

Essendon's Jye Caldwell picked up nine votes in his side's loss to Hawthorn, with Hawk Dylan Moore also picking up nine, while Richmond pair Tony Nankervis and Jack Ross got nine votes each against Carlton.

Learn More 14:11

Josh Dunkley (nine votes) was best on ground in Brisbane's win over Sydney at the SCG.

Giants young gun Finn Callaghan picked up five votes in his side's nail-biting win over Melbourne to go with his 10 from last week's victory over Collingwood, meaning he has retained top spot ahead of his club's bye this weekend.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will be crowned the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year.

Richmond v Carlton

9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

9 Jack Ross (RICH)

4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

3 Tom De Koning (CARL)

2 Ben Miller (RICH)

2 Tim Taranto (RICH)

1 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:07 Mini-Match: Richmond v Carlton Extended highlights of the Tigers and Blues clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

12:06 Voss post-match, R1: 'I'm not going to sugarcoat it' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round one’s match against Richmond

10:09 Yze post-match, R1: 'That's why he's a talented kid' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round one’s match against Carlton

02:38 A star is born at Tigerland: Lalor's dream debut All the best moments from No.1 pick Sam Lalor’s remarkable first game at the MCG

08:08 Highlights: Richmond v Carlton The Tigers and Blues clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

04:15 Last two mins: Tigers shock Blues in comeback stunner The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Carlton in round one

00:57 Sealed with a somersault: Seth's showtime finish Seth Campbell turns on the jets and completes an epic upset victory for Richmond, capped off with a wild celebration

00:38 Man of the Bauer: Richmond raises roof again The Tigers continue to make the Blues feel the heat and deliver another big moment through Jacob Bauer

00:51 Lalor lifts volume around 'G with huge first goal No.1 pick Sam Lalor gets the Tiger Army buzzing after pouncing on a loose footy to bang through his maiden major in the big league

00:34 Ross and Nank bank a pair to fire up Tigers Jack Ross and Toby Nankervis deliver two team-lifting goals to cap off a stronger term for Richmond

00:36 Walsh only needs one step to snap magic Sam Walsh shows his class around the goals with a sumptuous finish to pile on more pain for the Tigers

00:38 Lynch catches TDK high with big bump Tom Lynch makes his presence felt, catching Tom De Koning high in the second quarter

00:36 Zac’s hopeful hack belongs in the World Cup Zac Williams celebrates in style after somehow managing to sneak through this ridiculous soccer effort

Hawthorn v Essendon

9 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

9 Dylan Moore (HAW)

6 Karl Amon (HAW)

2 James Sicily (HAW)

2 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

1 Zach Merrett (ESS)

1 Xavier Duursma (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Essendon Extended highlights of the Hawks and Bombers clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:18 Mitchell post-match, R1: 'Not sustainable to keep winning in that style' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round one’s match against Essendon

10:54 Scott post-match, R1: 'We controlled big parts of it' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round one’s match against Hawthorn

02:58 Mosquito fleet bring the heat in electric evening Relive the standout goals and moments from Hawthorn’s dynamic small forward trio Dylan Moore, Nick Watson and Jack Ginnivan

08:12 Highlights: Hawthorn v Essendon The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:37 Gresham’s crafty footwork leads to sweet goal Jade Gresham shows his prowess around the big sticks with a terrific bit of skill to keep the Bombers alive

00:47 Wizard’s touch conjures Moore magic Nick Watson adds to his stellar evening with a strong mark and kick to Dylan Moore, who bursts into an open goal

00:29 Bomber’s night cut short after pinging hammy Essendon is dealt another injury blow as Kyle Langford heads to the bench after clutching his hamstring

00:47 Ridley ruled out with concussion after Hawk’s hard hit Essendon suffers a worrying injury blow with Jordan Ridley subbed out of the contest at half-time after copping some heavy contact from Jack Scrimshaw

00:33 Skipper’s ripper: Merrett mesmerises from boundary Bombers captain Zach Merrett delivers a moment of brilliance, threading a stunning goal from a tight angle to fire up his side

00:51 Scrimshaw’s night turns red in sickening friendly fire Jack Scrimshaw is left bloodied after a brutal head clash with teammate Josh Battle, forcing him to be subbed out of the contest

00:46 The one that got away: D’Ambrosio delivers gold Massimo D’Ambrosio haunts his former club with a relentless effort, capped off with a superb goal

00:28 Kako’s cracking first goal lights up ‘G Exciting Dons debutant Isaac Kako lands the opening major of the game with a dazzling effort off the deck

Geelong v Fremantle

10 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

4 Jack Henry (GEEL)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

4 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

3 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

1 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Magic Miers goes early with GOTY contender Gryan Miers delivers an insane finish from the boundary to snare the opening goal of the match

00:42 Flying Dempsey snags one out of the air Ollie Dempsey shows plenty of creativity as Geelong extends its early lead

00:42 Dockers find response with tidy Treacy finish Josh Treacy kicks a much-needed goal for Fremantle with a terrific snap

00:42 Danger loving life up forward as Cats run riot Patrick Dangerfield kicks a vintage goal as Fremantle continues to have no answer for Geelong

00:42 Frederick fires one through for perfect start to second half Michael Frederick gets on the end of a brilliant centre clearance to slot through an important major

01:27 Reid-mania rocks stadium in miracle four-goal blitz Fremantle debutant Murphy Reid stuns GMHBA Stadium with a jaw-dropping 10-minute burst, slotting four consecutive goals to announce himself in style

00:30 Superstar Smith tops off dominant debut with late major Bailey Smith finishes a brilliant first game for Geelong with a well-deserved goal next to his name

00:51 SDK seals stellar day with slick strike Sam De Koning puts the exclamation mark on a standout game in the ruck with one smooth finish

08:15 Highlights: Geelong v Fremantle The Cats and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:18 Longmuir post-match, R1: 'We weren't tough enough' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round one’s match against Geelong

12:25 Scott post-match, R1: 'I've tried to temper expectations' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round one’s match against Fremantle

01:58 Scintillating Smith stands out in Cats debut Bailey Smith shows why he was one of the biggest off-season moves with a superb performance in new colours

20:13 Mini-Match: Geelong v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Cats and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Sydney v Brisbane

9 Josh Dunkley (BL)

8 Zac Bailey (BL)

4 James Jordon (SYD)

4 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

3 Jarrod Berry (BL)

2 Dayne Zorko (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:15 Mini-Match: Sydney v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Swans and Lions clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:39 Cox post-match, R1: 'When we play our best footy, we're as good as any team' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round one’s match against Brisbane

05:44 Fagan post-match, R1: 'It was one of our great wins' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round one’s match against Sydney

08:18 Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane The Swans and Lions clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Starcevich dazed again in worrying signs for star Brandon Starcevich comes from the field after sustaining a concussion in this incident

04:06 Last two mins: Lions hold off fast-finishing Swans in GF rematch The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Brisbane in round one

00:41 Crafty Hanily bursts onto the scene with maiden ripper Tom Hanily collects at pace and nails his first career goal with a fine snap

00:38 Electric Zac has the knack with boundary beauty Zac Bailey threads his third major with a superb dribbler from the pocket

00:38 Dazzling Chad wows SCG in scintillating burst Chad Warner dashes out of the centre and drills a trademark running beauty

00:42 Lion's backheel fortune before Bailey's bursting brilliance Callum Ah Chee earns a fortunate major before Zac Bailey makes the most of a Nick Blakey blunder

00:36 Gun Lion injured in huge early concerns Kai Lohmann is subbed out of the game with an ankle concern after this incident

00:42 Campbell's fantastic flash the perfect Swans start Braeden Campbell crumbs the spillage at pace and snaps an impressive opener

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

10 Ed Richards (WB)

8 Bailey Dale (WB)

3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

3 Aaron Naughton (WB)

3 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

3 Tom Liberatore (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Richards bullet has bite as gun opens the night Ed Richards drills a beautiful finish from the paint to get his side's season underway

00:32 Debut Dog Davidson delivers career first Sam Davidson drills his maiden major in the big time and his teammates swarm him

00:43 Superb Simpkin gets clever with bouncing beauty Jy Simpkin snaps through a smart finish to bring his side back into the contest

00:45 Vandermeer scores and roars as contest heats up Laitham Vandermeer threads a smart crumbing finish to pump up his side

00:50 Darting Dale cruises a cracker as Dogs hold lead Bailey Dale receives the footy at pace and finishes in style to extend his side's lead

00:47 Double delight as young and new Dogs excite Joel Freijah nails a beauty from the restart before Matt Kennedy's super soccer sets up Lachie McNeil's first

00:51 'Mercurial' Curtis wows all with magic soccer Paul Curtis keeps the ball alive and boots through an incredibly clever finish on the goal line

00:42 Roo, Dog collide in sickening collision Luke Cleary is helped from the field on a stretcher after this brutal incident involving Jackson Archer in the final term

08:13 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:24 Clarkson post-match, R1: 'Disappointed that we gave them a little bit of a leg up' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round one’s match against Western Bulldogs

10:36 Beveridge post-match, R1: 'It was encouraging to come away with the win' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round one’s match against North Melbourne

20:09 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round one

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

9 Dan Houston (COLL)

7 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

5 Daniel McStay (COLL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

1 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

1 Tim Membrey (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Recruit makes powerful statement in opening minute Port Adelaide recruit Jack Lukosius gets his side on the board early with this quickfire snap

01:06 Membrey runs manic in three-goal first term Tim Membrey makes the most of his first home game for Collingwood with three impressive majors

00:59 'Goal of the night for the Pies': Sidey sinks team major Steele Sidebottom snaps an electrifying goal after a relentless pursuit from Collingwood

00:48 Maynard's minute of mayhem Brayden Maynard scores two unlikely but brilliant majors in a minute, bringing the home faithful to their feet

00:33 Daicos lights up 'G with trademark flair Nick Daicos blitzes through the defence as he snaps a brilliant goal in his usual style

00:51 Bobby's smooth moves gift two of the simplest goals Bobby Hill's goosestep skills grant himself and teammate Tim Membrey a couple of late majors in the Pies' party

01:15 Houston hits hard as Port powerless against ex-star Former Power star Dan Houston punishes his old club with a dominant display in his first home game for the Magpies

08:08 Highlights: Collingwood v Port Adelaide The Magpies and Power clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

05:03 Hinkley post-match, R1: 'We were miles off the pace' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round one’s match against Collingwood

06:55 McRae post-match, R1: 'We took a step forward tonight' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round one’s match against Port Adelaide

20:11 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Magpies and Power clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

8 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

4 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

1 Darcy Wilson (STK)

1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Adelaide v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Crows and Saints clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:30 Nicks post-match, R1: 'It's a great start' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round one’s match against St Kilda

09:16 Lyon post-match, R1: 'We also want to be better than that' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round one’s match against Adelaide

08:12 Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda The Crows and Saints clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:43 Jack goes whack from distance for cool consolation Jack Higgins wheels around after taking the mark and sends home a beauty from outside 50

00:46 Dawson does it all in this wild 65m goal Crows captain Jordan Dawson follows up his own clearance with a sensational strike from distance

00:39 New Crows on the block start to rock Adelaide recruits James Peatling and Alex Neal-Bullen join the party with a pair of cracking goals in the third term

00:37 Wood you look at that: Saint sinks bomb Mason Wood scores a beauty from beyond 50 after his hopeful effort manages to slip through the hands of Darcy Wilson

00:43 Rachele lighting up your telly with ridiculous finish Josh Rachele shows how dangerous he is around the big sticks with a dazzling spin and strike

00:47 Captain fires up the troops with trusty left A pumped-up Jordan Dawson adds to his side's super start with a classy snap

00:38 Cumming through: New Crow opens his account Adelaide gets off to a flying start as recruit Isaac Cumming earns his first major for the club

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

10 Toby Greene (GWS)

6 Tom Green (GWS)

6 Christian Petracca (MELB)

5 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

1 Jake Lever (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:42 Mini-Match: Melbourne v GWS Extended highlights of the Demons and Giants clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:02 Goodwin post-match, R1: 'We feel like we're on the right path' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round one’s match against GWS

07:36 Kingsley post-match, R1: 'Lachie fought all day and got rewarded' Watch GWS’s press conference after round one’s match against Melbourne

08:12 Highlights: Melbourne v GWS The Demons and Giants clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:56 Last two mins: Late Keeffe goal sees Giants past Dees The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and GWS in round one

01:00 Timely double strike by Coniglio reduces gap Stephen Coniglio ensures the Giants stay within touching distance heading into the last quarter

00:38 Johnson joins the first-gamer party Mature-age recruit Aidan Johnson hits the scoreboard, curling home a ripper from the pocket

00:34 All clear given after kicker Bowey signals touched A subdued celebration from Jake Bowey is ignored as his snap around the corner is allowed

00:24 Desperate Giants gun dives for footy, cleans up Demon Harrison Petty was awarded a free kick after Sam Taylor made contact below the knees

00:29 Sharp piece of work leads to first for club Harry Sharp soccers through a major to remember after pouncing on the loose ball in the square

00:38 Welcome back, Trac: Superstar swarmed Christian Petracca makes a statement with a running banana on return after a long time out with injury

00:33 Henderson sparks more Dees delight Jack Henderson dribbles through his first in the big time after working the angle under pressure

00:42 New Demon takes just 15 seconds to kick his first AFL goal Debutant Matthew Jefferson opens his account in a matter of seconds after fast work from the Dees out of the centre

West Coast v Gold Coast

10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

5 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

4 Touk Miller (GCFC)

2 Ben King (GCFC)

1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:04 Mini-Match: West Coast v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Eagles and Suns clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:25 McQualter post-match, R1: 'Today was a really difficult day' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round one’s match against Gold Coast

07:28 Hardwick post-match, R1: 'He was a superstar today' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round one’s match against West Coast

02:44 Sting of the King: Ben hits Eagles for six Ben King starts his season off in stunning fashion with a career-best six-goal haul on the road

08:09 Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast The Eagles and Suns clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:50 Suns’ stalwart subbed out Charlie Ballard has been subbed out following this innocuous incident late in the second term

00:48 Insane Long finish keeps Suns rolling Ben Long nails this insane goal from inside the boundary line during the third term

00:59 King flies high in epic Mark of the Year contender Ben King takes this sensational high-flying grab which is an early contender for Mark of the Year

00:48 Relentless Miller gets quick reply Touk Miller nails this ripping running goal after a great second effort play

00:45 Electric Harley goes big Harley Reid shows his class with this exceptional finish from long range

00:48 Read all about it: Big Sun claims another one Ethan Read snaps through his second goal to continue his side’s momentum

00:47 Rioli’s long-range roost his first as a Sun Daniel Rioli loads up from beyond the arc to put through his first major in his new colours

00:43 Insane Waterman bomb gets Eagles rolling Jake Waterman opens his 2025 account in style with this brilliant long-range effort in the opening term

LEADERBOARD

15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

13 Karl Amon (HAW)

11 Toby Greene (GWS)

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

10 Will Day (HAW)

10 Ed Richards (WB)

10 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

9 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

9 Josh Dunkley (BL)

9 Dan Houston (COLL)

9 Dylan Moore (HAW)

9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

9 Jack Ross (RICH)

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

8 Zac Bailey (BL)

8 Bailey Dale (WB)

8 James Sicily (HAW)

8 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

8 Sam Taylor (GWS)