BAILEY Smith and Dan Houston were voted best on ground in their club debuts, while five players picked up a perfect 10 votes in round one in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Collingwood recruit Houston grabbed nine votes against his former club, Port Adelaide, on Saturday night, while Smith picked up a perfect 10 in Geelong's thumping win over Fremantle.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards, Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson, Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene and Gold Coast veteran Jarrod Witts also got a full 10 votes from the coaches.
Essendon's Jye Caldwell picked up nine votes in his side's loss to Hawthorn, with Hawk Dylan Moore also picking up nine, while Richmond pair Tony Nankervis and Jack Ross got nine votes each against Carlton.
Josh Dunkley (nine votes) was best on ground in Brisbane's win over Sydney at the SCG.
Giants young gun Finn Callaghan picked up five votes in his side's nail-biting win over Melbourne to go with his 10 from last week's victory over Collingwood, meaning he has retained top spot ahead of his club's bye this weekend.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will be crowned the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year.
Richmond v Carlton
9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
9 Jack Ross (RICH)
4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
3 Tom De Koning (CARL)
2 Ben Miller (RICH)
2 Tim Taranto (RICH)
1 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
Hawthorn v Essendon
9 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
9 Dylan Moore (HAW)
6 Karl Amon (HAW)
2 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Connor MacDonald (HAW)
1 Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 Xavier Duursma (ESS)
Geelong v Fremantle
10 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
4 Jack Henry (GEEL)
4 Max Holmes (GEEL)
4 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
3 Shannon Neale (GEEL)
1 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
Sydney v Brisbane
9 Josh Dunkley (BL)
8 Zac Bailey (BL)
4 James Jordon (SYD)
4 Darcy Wilmot (BL)
3 Jarrod Berry (BL)
2 Dayne Zorko (BL)
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne
10 Ed Richards (WB)
8 Bailey Dale (WB)
3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
3 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
Collingwood v Port Adelaide
9 Dan Houston (COLL)
7 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
5 Daniel McStay (COLL)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
1 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)
1 Tim Membrey (COLL)
Adelaide v St Kilda
10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
8 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
4 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
1 Darcy Wilson (STK)
1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney
10 Toby Greene (GWS)
6 Tom Green (GWS)
6 Christian Petracca (MELB)
5 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
1 Jake Lever (MELB)
West Coast v Gold Coast
10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
5 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
4 Touk Miller (GCFC)
2 Ben King (GCFC)
1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)
LEADERBOARD
15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
13 Karl Amon (HAW)
11 Toby Greene (GWS)
10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
10 Will Day (HAW)
10 Ed Richards (WB)
10 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
9 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
9 Josh Dunkley (BL)
9 Dan Houston (COLL)
9 Dylan Moore (HAW)
9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
9 Jack Ross (RICH)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
8 Zac Bailey (BL)
8 Bailey Dale (WB)
8 James Sicily (HAW)
8 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
8 Sam Taylor (GWS)