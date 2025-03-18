Get a state-by-state broadcast guide to Round Two of the 2025 AFL season

Bobby Hill and Joel Freijah during the match between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs in R12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

See below for a state-by-state broadcast guide to Round Two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

BROADCAST GUIDE Every game's broadcaster in 2025

EXPLAINER All they key differences in the new broadcast deal

LOCAL MARKETS Every club, every channel, every game

HOW TO WATCH A state-by-state guide to Round Two

FULL GUIDE Every commentator for every broadcaster in 2025

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, Thursday March 20

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)

Western Australia

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)

Harry Morrison celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Carlton in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at the MCG, Friday March 21

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7 (match starts at 7.10pm)

Western Australia

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)



Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Steele Sidebottom during the match between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs in R12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Adelaide at the MCG, Saturday March 22

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

South Australia

Delay on Seven and 7Plus from 2.30pm

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.50pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 10am (match starts at 10.20am)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.50am)

Jye Caldwell is tackled by Ben Keays during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, Saturday March 22

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

South Australia

Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 5.30pm

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3.30pm (match starts at 3.45pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.15pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.15pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.45pm)

Jordon Sweet and Toby Nankervis battle in the ruck during the R19 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, Saturday March 22

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)

Rowan Marshall in action during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, Sunday March 23

Victoria

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.10pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.40pm)

Western Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 10am (match starts at 10.10am)

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 10am (match starts at 10.10am)

Queensland

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 12pm (match starts at 12.10pm)

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.10pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.10pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.10pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.40am)

Jayden Hunt evades a tackle from Zac Bailey during the match between Brisbane and West Coast in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, Sunday March 23

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)

Max Gawn and Tristan Xerri during the match between Melbourne and North Melbourne in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, Sunday March 23

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5.30pm (match starts at 5.40pm)

Western Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5pm (match starts at 5.10pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)