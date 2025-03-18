See below for a state-by-state broadcast guide to Round Two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
BROADCAST GUIDE Every game's broadcaster in 2025
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, Thursday March 20
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)
Western Australia
Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)
Queensland
Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at the MCG, Friday March 21
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7 (match starts at 7.10pm)
Western Australia
Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)
Queensland
Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Essendon v Adelaide at the MCG, Saturday March 22
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)
South Australia
Delay on Seven and 7Plus from 2.30pm
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.50pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 10am (match starts at 10.20am)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.50am)
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, Saturday March 22
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)
South Australia
Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 5.30pm
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3.30pm (match starts at 3.45pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.15pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.15pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.45pm)
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, Saturday March 22
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, Sunday March 23
Victoria
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.10pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.40pm)
Western Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 10am (match starts at 10.10am)
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 10am (match starts at 10.10am)
Queensland
Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 12pm (match starts at 12.10pm)
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.10pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.10pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.10pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.40am)
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, Sunday March 23
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)
Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, Sunday March 23
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5.30pm (match starts at 5.40pm)
Western Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5pm (match starts at 5.10pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)