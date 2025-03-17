The Match Review findings from Sunday's round one games are in

Aidan Johnson kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE'S Aidan Johnson has been offered a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle in Sunday's loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Johnson conceded a free kick for a tackle on Giants forward Callum Brown late in the fourth term.

The Match Review Officer charged Johnson with rough conduct, grading the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Johnson was one of nine players charged from Sunday's games, with multiple players fined for making careless contact with an umpire.

There are set to be three Tribunal cases this week, with Jackson Archer, Jack Scrimshaw and Tom Lynch all announcing they will challenge their bans.