After a second ACL injury in ten months, Lincoln McCarthy is rolling the dice on a non-traditional treatment in a bold bid to be back playing in September

Lincoln McCarthy is seen during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER suffering a second ruptured ACL inside 10 months, Brisbane forward Lincoln McCarthy is hatching a remarkable plan to return to playing this year.

In a high-risk, high-reward strategy, McCarthy will undergo surgery in Brisbane on Tuesday with the lofty ambition of making it back by September’s finals.

Traditional rehabilitation usually takes 10-12 months, but McCarthy – with the support of the Lions – is rolling the dice on a non-traditional course of action.

Rather than the usual approach of replacing the torn ACL with a graft from the hamstring tendon, it is believed surgeons will graft from the patella tendon (between the bottom of the kneecap and top of the leg).

Lincoln McCarthy (left) and Lachie Neale enjoy a laugh during a training session in 2024. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

If the graft knits, it provides a chance at a quicker comeback, but there is significant risk attached.

McCarthy was presented with a number of options by Brisbane’s medical staff, including the traditional approach that he used last time, but after doing his own research, landed on the above option.

The 31-year-old has been an integral member of Brisbane’s rise under Chris Fagan, missing just three games from 2019 until early last season when he first ruptured the ACL against Gold Coast in round eight.

Lincoln McCarthy is helped after injuring his knee against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After recovering and taking part in the Lions’ AAMI Community Series match against Adelaide, McCarthy suffered the second rupture six days later in an intraclub that was organised to replace the postponed Opening Round match against Geelong.

The dynamic forward is out of contract at season’s end, and after missing out on last year’s premiership, believes he can still contribute in Brisbane’s best team should he get back this year.

In good news for the Lions, Grand Final hero Kai Lohmann will miss just one to two weeks after scans on his injured ankle came back with just a sprain.

Brandon Starcevich will miss a minimum of one match following a concussion against Sydney, while Charlie Cameron is 50-50 to play West Coast on Sunday after a calf complaint kept him out against the Swans.