STATE Leagues around the country are about to kick off, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL this weekend, with SANFL and WAFL matches beginning over the next couple of weeks.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Friday, March 28. Adelaide will take on West Adelaide in the opening round on Saturday, March 29.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Port Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday March 22, 11.05am AEST

It's hard to earn a regular spot in the reigning premier's AFL side but James Tunstill keeps knocking at the door, and a big outing in Brisbane's 25-point VFL win against Port Melbourne keeps his name in the frame.

Tunstill had team-highs in disposals (29), tackles (six) and clearances (eight) along with two goals in a dominant display.

Ruck Darcy Fort also put a claim in for a quick senior recall with 18 disposals (eight clearances) and 38 hitouts.

Regular defender Darcy Gardiner had an influence at the other end of the ground, slotting three goals from 12 touches, while 2024 mid-season draftee Darcy Craven kicked two goals from 13 disposals and nine marks.

Highly rated Academy graduate Sam Marshall was busy with 22 disposals, Luke Beecken had 20 and former Saint Darragh Joyce finished with 18.

Ty Gallop, Brandon Ryan and Henry Smith each kicked one goal.

Others getting involved included Deven Robertson (14 disposals), Shadeau Brain (12), Reece Torrent (13) and Zane Zakostelsky (11).

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Box Hill at Ikon Park, Friday March 21, 7.05pm AEDT

A fast-finishing Carlton kicked the last five goals of the game but fell four points short against Box Hill on Friday night.

Young midfielder Jaxon Binns was in the thick of the action with 21 disposals and nine marks, while forward Ashton Moir finished with two goals from his seven touches.

Game on at IKON Park!



SSP signing Francis Evans was busy after being dropped from the senior side, finishing with 16 disposals and four clearances, while veteran defender Jordan Boyd collected 23 disposals and six marks.

First-year mid Ben Camporeale continues his push to join twin brother Lucas in the top tier side, collecting 13 disposals, four tackles and four marks in a strong showing.

Rookie forward Will White (17 disposals, nine marks, one goal) was among the Blues' better players on the night, while fellow untried trio Billy Wilson (13 disposals, four marks), Harry Charleson (14 disposals) and Harry Lemmey (one goal, five touches) also got in on the action.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, Saturday March 22, 12.05pm AEDT

Despite a serviceable game against Sydney in Opening Round, Ed Allan was sent back to the VFL, but he's doing his best to regain promotion to the big league, gathering 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal in Collingwood's 25-point win on Saturday.

Lachie Sullivan also impressed with 23 disposals and a team-high seven tackles.

The Pies had three 2024 draftees in action, all third-round selections: Will Hayes finished with 15 touches and a goal, Joel Cochran also had 15 disposals, while key forward prospect Charlie West kicked two goals from nine touches.

Will Hoskin-Elliott hasn't spent a lot of time in the twos over the years but may be there a little longer despite a solid 16-disposal, one-goal game.

Jakob Ryan (20 disposals, nine marks), Will Parker (21 touches), Billy Frampton (17), Charlie Dean (18) and Harry DeMattia (16) were all busy.

Other senior Pies in action included Oscar Steene (13 disposals, 11 hitouts), Iliro Smit (10 and 14) and Tew Jiath (13 touches).

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Williamstown at NEC Hangar, Saturday March 22, 3.05pm AEDT

A five-goal-to-one final quarter has guided Essendon to an 11-point victory over Williamstown on Saturday.

Uncapped ruck/forward Kayle Gerreyn, taken with pick No.37 in last year's draft, was instrumental in the win with an equal team-high three goals to go with his 12 disposals and six marks.

Other 2024 draftees in action included defender Angus Clarke (18 disposals, eight marks), midfielders Rhys Unwin (12 disposals, five tackles, one goal) and Zak Johnson (19), while rookie pick-up Archer Day-Wicks kicked one goal from his 11 touches and six marks.

Youngster Lewis Hayes was a general in defence as he hauled in an impressive 16 marks to go with his 27 disposals, while veteran Todd Goldstein dominated proceedings in the ruck with 31 hitouts and four clearances.

Other Bombers in action included winger Luamon Lual (one goal, four marks), young forward Alwyn Davey jnr (15 disposals), defender Saad El-Hawli (10) and category B rookie Jayden Nguyen (17).

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Saturday, April 5 when Peel Thunder takes on Claremont in the opening round at Lane Group Stadium.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Geelong at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday March 23, 2.05pm AEDT

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Box Hill at Ikon Park, Friday March 21, 7.05pm AEDT

Veteran Hawthorn forward Luke Breust's three goals has helped Box Hill to a nailbiting four-point win over a fast-finishing Carlton on Friday night.

The 300-gamer (15 touches, six marks) kicked the Hawks' three final majors of the game - and their only two of the final term - to help the Hawks hold on for the narrow win.

Mid Henry Hustwaite was prevalent with an equal game-high 30 disposals and a game-high 11 clearances, but it was young midfielder Cody Anderson (15 touches, six marks, four tackles) who was the man of the moment, winning a huge holding the ball free kick with under a minute remaining to stop the Blues' late charge.

Rookie defender Seamus Mitchell was a brick wall down back, finishing with 10 marks from his 20 disposals, while fellow backs Bailey Macdonald (19 disposals, eight marks), Jai Serong (16, five) and Noah Mraz (10, six) were also important.

Forward Max Ramsden kicked two two goals from his 15 touches and seven marks, also playing a back-up role to big man Ned Reeves (22 hitouts, 13 touches) who narrowly won the ruck battle.

Rookies Jasper Scaife (10 disposals) and Matt Hill (four) kicked a goal each, while untried defender William McCabe (eight) was also in action.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday March 23, 11.05am AEDT

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday March 23, 11.05am AEDT

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Friday, March 28 when Port Adelaide hosts Glenelg at Alberton Oval.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Coburg at Holm Park Recreation Reserve, Sunday March 23, 11.05am AEDT

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Geelong at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday March 23, 2.05pm AEDT

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, Saturday March 22, 12.05pm AEDT

After serving a suspension through the first two rounds of the AFL season, Caiden Cleary was back in action and making the most of his opportunities in Sydney's 25-point loss to Collingwood.

The 20-year-old racked up 37 disposals and eight clearances in a dominant display.

Big swingman Aaron Francis also impressed with 26 touches and eight marks, while former Saint Ben Paton slotted in well at his new club with 31 disposals.

2023 first-round draftee Will Green is yet to make his senior debut despite a strong VFL season in the ruck last year, a form line he has continued with 17 disposals, 29 hitouts and seven clearances against the Pies.

Sydney's 2024 first-round draftee Ned Bowman kicked one goal from limited opportunities.

Other Swans in action included Will Edwards (14 disposals), Jack Buller (one goal, 12 disposals) and Indhi Kirk (12 touches).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Saturday, April 5 when West Coast takes on East Fremantle in the opening round at East Fremantle Oval.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Northern Bullants, Saturday March 22, 7.10pm AEDT

