Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage on Brandon Starcevich's injury, and on good news for other hurt Lions

Brandon Starcevich is helped by medical staff during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH McCluggage says seeing teammate Brandon Starcevich suffer a third concussion inside eight months is "very concerning".

Starcevich will miss at least Sunday’s game against West Coast after leaving the SCG during the third term of the round one win over Sydney following a collision with Justin McInerney.

It followed concussions against Adelaide last July and then again against the Crows during the AAMI Community Series.

"I've had a few concussions myself and it can be quite concerning when you’re in that situation and not sure how you’re going to recover," McCluggage said on Tuesday morning.

"There's concern with every concussion whether it's one, whether it's two, whether it's more than that.

"Obviously the more you have, the more the level of concern; you never like to see them start stacking up.

"But 'Starce' has a great medical team around him and I'm sure they'll be doing everything they can to make sure his health is a priority, he has enough time off, and we’ll see how he goes from there."

McCluggage dropped the premiership defender home after returning from Sydney, saying he was in "good spirits".

Starcevich did not take part in Tuesday's session at Brighton Homes Arena as he continues recovering.

There was some good news for the Lions though, with Kai Lohmann (ankle) walking around freely before heading off to do a session in the pool. He is expected to miss one to two weeks.

Charlie Cameron, who missed the Swans match with calf tightness, did some slow laps off to the side of the main group before steadily building up his pace.

Sam Day, who was unavailable last week following the passing of his father, took part in the session.