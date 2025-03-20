Longer quarter breaks and extra water carriers will be in place for two games in round two

Luke Ryan looks exhausted during the match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL's heat policy will be enacted again for three games this weekend as the unseasonably warm weather continues around the country.

Longer quarter breaks and extra water carriers will be in place for two Sunday afternoon games – Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba and Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium.

Brisbane is forecast to hit a top temperature of 29 degrees on Sunday, while a maximum of 33 degrees is expected in Perth.

Both games will see quarter-time and three-quarter time breaks pushed out by two minutes, from six to eight, while extra water carriers will also be permitted.

The additional hydrators will also be available for Port Adelaide's game against Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Adelaide Oval, where the temperature is forecast to hit 27 degrees, but breaks between quarters will not change.

All four Saturday games in round one (three in Victoria and one in Sydney) featured extended breaks and extra water carriers, while extra water carriers were also available for West Coast's game against Gold Coast in Perth.

The hot weather comes after two games in Opening Round were postponed due to Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred, which battered Queensland's south coast.