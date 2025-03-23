Joel Amartey celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has survived a thriller against Fremantle to win by three points and deliver Dean Cox his first win as senior coach, with key forward Joel Amartey pushing through pain to kick the match-winner at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers came moments away from stealing the result, with the final siren sounding just before forward Jye Amiss marked inside 50, with the Swans hanging on to win 9.14 (68) to 9.11 (65).

DOCKERS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

It was a tense, high stakes clash as the Swans fought to avoid a 0-3 record and the Dockers pushed to rebound from an embarrassing start to the season, with pressure now transferring to Freo ahead of a must-win Western Derby.

The Swans trailed by two points at the last change and were on the back foot after Amiss converted halfway through the final term. But a dashing goal from defender Riley Bice kept the Swans alive before Amartey returned from a corked leg to give his team the lead.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:38 Cox post-match, R2: 'We're good enough to beat anyone' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round two’s match against Fremantle

10:27 Longmuir post-match, R2: 'We weren't good enough in those moments' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round two’s match against Sydney

08:12 Highlights: Fremantle v Sydney The Dockers and Swans clash in round two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

04:09 Last two mins: Siren denies Freo one last push in Swans thriller Watch the thrilling last two minutes of Fremantle’s game against Sydney in round two

00:45 The Bice is right: Riley's first goal sets up grandstand finish Riley Bice slots a sensational major on the run to bring Sydney right back into the contest

00:38 Strength and class from McLean sees Swans find response Hayden McLean shows plenty of class in front of goal with a brilliant finish from the contest

00:36 Swing and a miss: Paps’ mishap on the goal line Tom Papley wasn't at his opportunistic best with an uncharacteristic blunder right in front of the big sticks

00:33 Freo faces injury trouble with rebounder subbed Brandon Walker has been taken out of the match following a suspected shoulder injury

00:41 Treacy turns it on as Dockers drive early Josh Treacy puts through his second major of the opening quarter with a clever finish around the corner

The key forward out-marked Brennan Cox, delivering in a critical contest that came down to moments after long periods as an armwrestle.

Tagger James Jordon was outstanding for the Swans, winning 24 disposals and a game-high 10 clearances while making life hard for star Fremantle onballer Caleb Serong (19 and a goal).

Learn More 04:09

Swans midfielder Chad Warner lifted in the final quarter to finish with 10 inside 50s from his 26 disposals, starring against a team that will court him at the end of this season.

The stoppage battle was won by the Swans convincingly (37-25 clearances), despite the decision to substitute ruck Brodie Grundy during the fourth quarter.

Learn More 08:12

Fremantle star Josh Treacy led the way for the Dockers with four goals, while midfielder Jaeger O'Meara kept Isaac Heeney quiet and won a team-high 32 disposals himself.

After a quiet start to the season against Geelong, Treacy was locked in early and booted the first two goals of the game as he attacked the ball in the air and then showed his versatility at ground level.

Learn More 00:41

The Dockers had the game on their terms and doubled the Swans' inside 50s early, with ruck Luke Jackson pushing forward and taking a pack mark to extend their lead before Pat Voss ran onto a spilt ball to kick his first.

After several squandered chances, the Swans completed their first goalless opening quarter against the Dockers since 1997 and found themselves 22 points behind at the first change.

Jordon was critical to the Swans' second-quarter surge, keeping an eye on Serong but also winning five clearances from his nine possessions as the visitors won the stoppage battle and ramped up their pressure.

Learn More 00:36

They started to catch the Dockers' defenders by leading into small pockets of space inside 50 and, after Chad Warner marked and converted, the margin was just four points.

The job for Freo's backline was only going to get tougher too, with small defender Brandon Walker leaving the game with a shoulder injury after an innocuous tackling incident and forcing a reshuffle as Heath Chapman moved onto Tom Papley.

Learn More 00:33

The pressure lifted again in the third as the Swans ramped up their clearance advantage and pinned the ball in their forward half, hitting the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

Some late misses created an opening for the Dockers, however, who went to the final term with a two-point lead but needing to rectify their midfield issues if they were going to get their first win of the season.

Freo got the first goal of the last quarter, but majors from Bice and then Amartey saw the Swans to a thrilling victory.

Learn More 00:45

'Cyclone' forces McCartin back

Tom McCartin's move to attack was going to be the change the Swans needed this season after a poor Grand Final, but his shift was short-lived against a tall Fremantle forward line and with key defender Lewis Melican injured. McCartin lined up on Freo star Josh Treacy, who was the dominant forward on the field, with ex-Docker Joel Hamling his support. McCartin competed hard after a summer training at the other end of the ground and, although Treacy converted, the Dockers only got one goal each out of Jye Amiss and Pat Voss. The Swans, meanwhile, got a combined four out of Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean while being able to send McCartin back.

Jordon the master tagger

James Jordon's ability to keep his man quiet but then step into the right spot at the right time to become involved offensively is a massive weapon for the Swans. Rather than a dedicated lockdown player, Jordon is doing the role in a way that still allows him to win the hard ball, win clearances, or get involved in possession chains down the line. He went straight to Serong at the opening bounce on Sunday, and the Dockers tried plenty during and after contests to make his day hard. The smart midfielder prevailed, however, and was the consistent presence over four quarters in a gritty win.

James Jordon tackles Caleb Serong during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Grundy subbed

On a hot day that saw extended breaks implemented, Brodie Grundy carried a big ruck load for the first three quarters and was relieved of his duties in the final term in a surprise substitution that saw Peter Ladhams take over the ruck. The move looked like backfiring as Amartey limped to the boundary just moments later with what turned out to be a corked leg, but the key forward was able to recover and take his moment. Grundy finished with 23 hitouts against Luke Jackson but was shaded at ground level by his younger and more nimble opponent.

FREMANTLE 4.3 5.5 8.8 9.11 (65)

SYDNEY 0.5 3.8 7.12 9.14 (68)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 4, Voss, Serong, Jackson, Banfield, Amiss

Sydney: McLean 2, Amartey 2, Ch.Warner, Ladhams, Hayward, Hanily, Bice

BEST

Fremantle: Treacy, O'Meara, O'Driscoll, Clark, Brayshaw, Jackson

Sydney: Jordon, Ch.Warner, McLean, Roberts, Lloyd, Rowbottom



INJURIES

Fremantle: Walker (shoulder)

Sydney: Nil



SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Josh Draper (replaced Brandon Walker in the second quarter)

Sydney: Angus Sheldrick (replaced Brodie Grundy in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 43,882 at Optus Stadium