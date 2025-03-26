Adem Yze has little interest in the criticism directed at Tigers midfielder Tim Taranto

Tim Taranto in action during the match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND coach Adem Yze has gone in to bat for Tim Taranto, declaring he couldn't care less how others rank the under-fire midfielder.

Taranto, 27, has faced criticism after he was limited to 17 disposals, including just one effective kick, in Richmond's thumping loss to Port Adelaide.

"Our players are gonna get criticism left, right and centre – so it's just how much you want to take in," Yze said on Wednesday.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 19:39 The Round Ahead: Top five Derby moments, which midfield wins? Chad Wingard, Nat Edwards & Josh Gabelich preview round three

01:41 What Stringer's inclusion means for Hogan and Greene One of the games of the round will be our first look at our GWS's new-look forward line will function

01:58 Dees or Suns - which midfield is best? Clarry v Noah, Trac v Touk, Jack v Matt. Who are you taking?

04:35 The misfiring Bombers who need to stand up The Round Ahead team preview the Thursday night clash between Essendon and Port Adelaide

01:59 Best in the west: Top five Derby moments Take a look back at the best moments in West Coast v Fremantle history

02:40 Who are the best young key forwards in the game? Sam Darcy is a 'unicorn', but he's not the only young key forward making waves

01:41 'They don't have the depth or system': Big concerns for Blues Former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn forward Chad Wingard is concerned Carlton can't turn their season around

03:00 Which Docker does Swans tagger have in his sights? The panel a closer look at Fremantle's uninspiring start to the season and ask which Docker James Jordon will tag

02:34 Who will win the 2025 Rising Star award? This season could be one of the hottest on record to win the Rising Star award

"What we do know is Tim's an amazing player, a strong leader around our footy club and when he plays well, we're in most games.

"You saw that in round one, he got coaches' votes, he was a really important player to us and one of the main reasons why we win that game against Carlton.

"I think if you ask Carlton, they'd be saying that he's a pretty important player.

Learn More 19:39

"So all the outside noise, we just try and block it out and help him with that. But that's always going to be there. But we know how much we love him and how good of a player he is."

Yze wouldn't buy into where Taranto sat in the AFL after former Port Adelaide midfielder Kane Cornes said he wasn't in its top 150 players.

"Well he's in the top one or two at our club. That's all I care about," Yze said.

"Rankings and things like that – we don't really care.

Learn More 23:35

"He's a great teammate. He's tough, and he's a vice-captain for a reason, so he knows that we'll just wrap our arms around him and make sure we help him with blocking out that noise."

When asked if the scrutiny was unfair, Yze said: "Well I think most players are dealing with that scrutiny. Some of it is unfair.

"(West Coast young gun) Harley Reid's going through it at the moment. He's an amazing player, and there's just a lot of scrutiny, left, right and centre.

"That's just the landscape we live in."

Yze won't curb returning spearhead Tom Lynch's aggression after his one-match ban for a high bump on Carlton's Tom De Koning.

Learn More 00:38

"It's a brutal game, and he plays his best footy when he's in that mode. And our players play and grow around him when he does that," Yze said ahead of Saturday's clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

"There's always that fine line and we've got to protect the head, and there's a technique issue in the way – he's a big man, so most times when he goes to bump, he's probably going to hit him in the head, unless it's Aaron Sandilands.

"We're never going to temper that. We expect that our big boys play big and play combative, and that's what he brings

"We don't want to lose him too often. He's just got to pick his time and his mark. But we don't want to take that aggression away from him."

No.7 draft pick Josh Smillie is poised for a VFL debut after a pre-season hamstring injury.