Chris Fagan says he's finally got his best attack in place, but it's going to take all that and more against the Cats

Kai Lohmann and Charlie Cameron celebrate during the Semi Final between GWS and Brisbane at ENGIE Stadium, September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE first time in 2025, Brisbane will roll out its preferred forward line in Saturday night’s blockbuster against Geelong at the Gabba.

But Chris Fagan says it will take much more than the inclusions of Charlie Cameron (calf) and Kai Lohmann (ankle) to get past the Cats.

Brisbane has had a disjointed start to the season, with Sam Day missing round one following the passing of his father, Cameron not playing to date and Lohmann lasting about 10 minutes before being injured against Sydney.

Eric Hipwood, Logan Morris, Cal Ah Chee and Cam Rayner have played in both Lions come-from-behind wins against the Swans and West Coast.

With up to 60mm of rain expected on game day, Fagan said regaining the two small forwards was a boost.

"You think it'd be a ground level game, so two nippy blokes in the forward line that can swoop on to a loose ball are pretty handy inclusions," he said on a wet Friday morning.

"It is the forward line we've had all pre-season but haven't had the first couple of games.

"It'll be interesting to see how that goes.

"Ball movement might not be the big thing tomorrow night if it's wet, but if you move the ball well, you give yourself the best chance to score.

"Those two boys kicked 80 or 90 goals between them last year, so they're pretty handy to have back in the team."

Geelong has named Tom Stewart to play after the five-time All-Australian hurt his knee early in last week’s loss to St Kilda.

Fagan described the Cat as a "superstar defender" that was probably the best interceptor in the game.

Although Brisbane won an epic preliminary final when the teams last met, Geelong was victorious in the corresponding home and away match last year, winning by 26 points in heavy rain.

Fagan said his team over handballed on that night.

"It'd be fair to say they handled the conditions a lot better than what we did. We took the time yesterday to focus in on that," he said.