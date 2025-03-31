Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following article contains the name and image of a deceased person.

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon today said he was deeply shocked at the tragic early passing of former Richmond and Collingwood player Andrew Krakouer.



Krakouer, 42, the son of Indigenous Team of the Century member Jim Krakouer, passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack at his family home.



Mr Dillon said Andrew was a talented forward in his time with his two AFL clubs but would be remembered for the work he had done to turn his own life around, becoming a leader in addressing school and community groups while building a media career.



Since 2020, he was a key member of the Yokayi Footy show, initially as a regular guest and then latterly as a co-host with strong bonds with cast and crew.

Yokayi Footy Show host Andrew Krakouer . Picture: AFL Photos





"We send our sincere condolences to Andrew's family and many friends across football," Mr Dillon said.



"To lose him at such an early age is a tragedy, and we hope there can be some peace for his family in this heart-breaking and difficult time.



"To all his past teammates at Richmond, Collingwood, the team at AFL media and all Indigenous players and staff across the industry, our thoughts are with you all."



Andrew was also a regular guest and panellist across many other AFL shows, while also performing hosting duties on the Red Carpet at the Brownlow Medal and for key events during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.



He was also a Sandover Medallist during his time in WA with Swan Districts, which earned him his second stint at AFL level with Collingwood, including playing in the 2011 Grand Final against the Geelong Cats.