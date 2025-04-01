Tom Liberatore handballs during the R2 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle look ahead to round four.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Why a son of a gun should be considered an all-time great at the Dogs

- Should Oscar Allen relinquish the captaincy after meeting with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell?

- Are the Suns the real deal or have we seen this story before?

- What does Luke Beveridge's coaching future look like?

- An in-depth look at the history of the Collingwood v Carlton rivalry ahead of Thursday night

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts