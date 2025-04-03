Michael Whiting takes a look at the hoodoos the Lions have ticked off, and the ones left to conquer

Lachie Neale evades Nathan Broad during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

EARLY in Chris Fagan's tenure as Brisbane coach, he had a whiteboard that listed the hoodoos the Lions wanted to break.

Losing streaks were common in those days, and the coach wanted to tick them off.

There was a 15-game streak against Richmond that wasn't snapped until a qualifying final win at the Gabba in 2020.

Famously there was the 11-game streak at the MCG that Brisbane finally ended in 2022 with a dramatic semi-final triumph over Melbourne.

The 'MCG hoodoo' was finally snapped.

But there were others.

Brisbane celebrates its win over Melbourne in their semi-final on September 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane lost 11 in succession to Sydney, eight to West Coast and Geelong, seven to Adelaide and six against North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney.

Teams loved beating up on the Lions, particularly from 2010-2018 when there were no finals appearances.

But one by one, Fagan and his team put a line through them.

On Saturday against the Tigers at the MCG, Brisbane has the chance to wipe away one of three remaining hoodoos.

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Not since 2009 have the Lions beaten Richmond at the home of the Grand Final. That's seven straight losses against that opponent at that venue.

"It's an astonishing sort of statistic,' Fagan told reporters on Thursday.

"It will get mentioned this week. It's something we do want to tick off."

The most recent of those defeats came in 2022 when the visitors stormed to a 42-point lead, only to be overrun in one of the games of that season.

"The last time we played them there we coughed up a decent lead and missed out on the win, so it will be something we use as a bit of motivation this week," Fagan said.

The other two streaks extend over two decades.

Brisbane has not won at Geelong's home ground since 2003, losing 13 straight times. It has been close (think of Ryan Lester's snap in 2013 that was cleared off the goal line on full-time or Zac Bailey's tackle on Mark Blicavs in 2021 that was incorrectly called as a ball-up) but hasn't won.

The Lions get a chance to change that in round 15 at GMHBA Stadium.

This streak is a little more niche and a result of circumstances, but Brisbane hasn't beaten Hawthorn at the MCG since 2004. Remarkably they've played there just five times in that period, with most Hawks home games against the Lions in Launceston.

The teams meet in Melbourne in round 11.

Will Fagan be able to clear his whiteboard by the end of 2025? Or will one, two or three of these hoodoos remain?