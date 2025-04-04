Saad El-Hawli had an instant impact for the Bombers, and the mature-age recruit spoke to AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich about debuting during Ramadan

Saad El-Hawli celebrates during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MORE than 12 hours had passed since Saad El-Hawli had last eaten or had anything to drink when he sat down on the interchange bench just before 7.30pm last Thursday night. The 23-year-old was about to make his debut for Essendon at Marvel Stadium, but the devout Muslim was also in the final days of Ramadan.

As the sun set over Docklands, El-Hawli broke fast. He ate a date, a muffin, a jam sandwich and squeezed down a few energy gels after the first siren blasted. Starting as the sub against Port Adelaide, the mature-age recruit had enough time to replenish his energy ahead of a night he had dreamed about for years, but seldom thought possible.

El-Hawli didn't enter the game until the start of the fourth quarter, but in the space of half an hour, he left an impression, not just inside Marvel Stadium – he finished with seven disposals and amassed 151 metres gained in the Bombers' 12-point win – but far beyond for Australian Muslim athletes looking for inspiration.

"I think Australia has taken massive steps in the space to make Australia more inclusive to a lot of different cultures and faiths. It will only get better as time goes on. If I can be a voice to make young Muslim athletes more confident in their skin and get them to be confident young Australian Muslims that will be make me proud in the long run," El-Hawli told AFL.com.au at the NEC Hangar this week.

Ramadan is the most sacred Islamic month on the calendar, a period of 30 days where Muslims abstain from food and drink – including water – from dawn until sunset every day. From the last day of February until last Sunday, El-Hawli's alarm sounded at 5am each morning. He fuelled up on bread, eggs, cheese, yoghurt, water and sports drinks ahead of long training sessions and games. He prayed with his wife at 6am and then began to fast for the day, before heading to the club.

Essendon had a prayer room at the NEC Hangar before it drafted El-Hawli. It also has a quiet room next to the indoor training facility in Tullamarine, where El-Hawli spends five minutes praying when he arrives at the club and again after lunch. Curious teammates ask about Ramadan, especially the physical and mental challenges it presents for an athlete.

Saad El-Hawli in action during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The main concept of Ramadan is to experience what the less fortunate feel during their hunger and thirst periods," El-Hawli said. "For us to experience that hunger and that thirst is to make us grateful for food and water. It's like a bootcamp for your spirituality and your connection to God. You come out of Ramadan a lot more connected with God. It is basically a month that encourages you to give back, to be a better person."

El-Hawli is the sixth Muslim to play in the AFL after Sedat Sir, Adem Yze, Bachar Houli, Ahmed Saad and current Carlton half-back Adam Saad, who trekked a similar route to the top via a standalone VFL club in Melbourne's inner-north, playing with the same flair and dare that captured the attention of recruiters.

Saad hosts an annual Iftar dinner at Carlton Football Club during Ramadan as part of the Adam Saad Pathways Program. El-Hawli and Essendon small forward Isaac Kako, whose parents were born in Iraq and have Lebanese heritage, were both invited to the meal in February where fast is broken after sunset. Saad is where El-Hawli wants to get to. The 30-year-old will play his 200th game next weekend in Gather Round and still has a few years left in him after being named All-Australian in 2022. But right now, the Coburg product is beaming with pride watching another Muslim running around in the AFL.

"I have crossed paths with Saad over the years and to watch him play last week, I was so proud of him," Saad said. "To see another Muslim in the AFL and the support that was there for him – and the way he attacked the game – I love to see it. It was a proud moment, not just for his family, but for Muslims in the community."

Houli is considered the most religiously observant Muslim to have played AFL, someone who has had a profound impact on Australian Muslims by altering perceptions and educating the wider community about his community, like Usman Khawaja has done in Australian cricket and Hazem El Masri did in rugby league.

Long before Houli became a three-time premiership player at Richmond under Damien Hardwick and an All-Australian defender in 2019, he started the Bachar Houli Foundation in 2012 to develop young leaders and athletes in the Muslim community.

Saad El-Hawli celebrates Essendon's win over Port Adelaide in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Bachar broke a lot of barriers in Australian sport for us younger guys to come in and say, 'Why can't we do it too?'" he said. "He basically always reinforced in my mind that you have to be a strong, proud Australian Muslim. If I can do it, you can do it, too. Seeing him do it and be who he is, rock the beard, pray five times a day, be proud of who he is and still play really well at AFL level, why can't I do it?"

Houli and El-Hawli are cousins. They grew up together in Altona in Melbourne's western suburbs. El-Hawli joined the Bachar Houli Foundation – which now engages with over 6,000 Muslims in five different states – at the age of 12 and is the first player to follow its founder into the AFL system.

"At one point in time, I almost forgot about Saad altogether in terms of playing AFL," Houli said. "But behind the scenes he was doing all the work he needed to do and just believed in himself. It creates so much opportunity and awareness for the younger generation to say, 'You know what, even if I don’t make it at 18 or 19, I can still make it. Why not persist like Saad?' He persisted for four or five years and he got his chance.

"I am super proud, not for the fact that he came through the Foundation – we are not about the end result of getting people drafted, although that is great for the individual and their family – for me it’s about making life changing decisions. Saad has done that. I’m super proud of his success story because he truly invested. I hope so many more can be inspired by that."

---

TWO MONTHS after El-Hawli was selected in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, he extended an invitation to his new teammates for dinner after the loss to St Kilda in round 20. More than half the list turned up at his family home in Altona for a traditional Lebanese barbecue in the backyard.

"I wanted to let the boys in on my culture, my beliefs and how I am as a person, so I thought what better way than through food," he said.

It wasn't the first time he put himself out there to his club last year.

Northern Bullants coach Rohan Welsh was only a few months into his time at Preston City Oval when he pulled El-Hawli aside one night before training and suggested he stand up in front of the group to tell his story. The only other sound you could hear was from the train departing Preston Station on the Mernda Line. All eyes were on the wingman for 10 minutes. He would be gone in a matter of months, but not before leaving an imprint on a club that was founded in 1882.

"It was really eye-opening for a lot of the boys. None of them had met a Muslim person before. Me getting up in front of the group really allowed us to have that connection with each other. I really appreciated that moment there," he said.

"After that, I gained lot of respect from the boys. They asked heaps of questions about my identity. It was a real bonding session. I felt a real connection to the group and felt welcome. It was awesome to share my journey."

Isaac Kako and Saad El-Hawli celebrate their first win after Essendon's victory over Port Adelaide in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

---

HE NEVER said it out loud, but internally, El-Hawli knew last year was going to be his last shot at getting drafted. The clock was ticking. After leaving the Western Jets at the end of 2019 and finishing with the Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy, El-Hawli did a pre-season with Williamstown but didn't make the final list. Too slow, too small, according to them. "That was a blow to the guts," he recalled. He went to his local club and played 12 senior games for Altona in the COVID-impacted season of 2021, winning the Western Region Football League Rookie of the Year Award. Werribee invited him down to Chirnside Park. He went through three days of trials with more than 100 others and made the list for 2022 under Michael Barlow, where he played five games around 15 more for Altona in places like Point Cook, Spotswood and Yarraville.

Saad El-Hawli with friends and family ahead of his debut game in the match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Werribee invited him back for another pre-season but wasn't prepared to offer him a contract for 2023 until the end of summer. The Northern Bullants were. New senior coach Brodie Holland had coached against him at Caroline Springs and knew he had talent. He played 14 games that year, but was dropped late in the season and considered moving to another VFL club. When Welsh returned to coaching after a few years off after a stint at St Kilda, El-Hawli recommitted and put his head down that summer. 'Woosha' moved him to a wing and he thrived, averaging 25.8 disposals while showcasing his speed, power and overhead marking.

Melbourne was the only other club to interview him before the Mid-Season Rookie Draft – and ever, for that matter – but Essendon's national recruiting manager Rob Forster-Knight had tracked him for years. When El-Hawli starred in a VFL practice match at the NEC Hangar against the likes of Sam Draper, Ben Hobbs, Elijah Tsatas and Will Setterfield last February, Essendon’s antenna went up. List manager Matt Rosa dedicated more time and effort into the lifelong Bombers supporter. Collingwood and Geelong also expressed interest through his manager, Winston Rous from Phoenix Management. But by the end of May, Essendon used its only pick – pick No.13 – in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft on El-Hawli, two picks after Melbourne selected West Australian key forward Luker Kentfield from Subiaco instead.

COBURG, AUSTRALIA - MAY 13: Saad El-Hawli of the Bullants celebrates kicking a goal during the round eight VFL match between Coburg and Northern Bullants at Piranha Park on May 13, 2023 in Coburg, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos)

"A lot of people don't know this, but last year was going to be my last year trying for AFL. I was probably going to play local footy for money and work in cars. That's probably why I performed so well in the VFL because I gave myself that do-or-die mentality," he explained.

"There were definitely times I thought it was a no-shot. Through my faith and belief, [I thought] whatever happens will happen, whatever God wills will come, and if it's not for me it won't be for me. A lot of my perseverance will do with that. I just wanted to give it my all, and if it didn't happen, I could put my head up high knowing I gave my full effort."

---

WHEN Essendon picked up the phone last year, El-Hawli had to put the phone down at his day job. He worked for Melbourne Motor Sales in Laverton North, where he incessantly dialled numbers trying to convert leads into sales. "A lot of the cars I sold were over 100,000km, so a lot of persistence was needed, which probably helped my football because you have to do a lot of follow up calls and annoy people," he said.

Last Thursday night was how El-Hawli pictured it. He used visualisation as a tool before he landed at the Bombers – "footy is 90 per cent above the shoulders" – but has leant even more into mental skills by working with Essendon's head of psychology and wellbeing, Dr Ben Robbins, on a weekly basis in Tullamarine, where he now lives just down the road with his wife.

Every debut is a moment to reflect on the path to that point, a time to recognise those who have helped guide you there. Debuting at the age of 23 isn't as unique as it once was, but debuting during Ramadan made the moment even more meaningful for El-Hawli and his family, who expressed their immense pride in a powerful interview on Channel Seven after watching their son, brother and husband live his dream in front a national audience.

"It meant a lot to me," he said. "But to see how much it meant to my family and the wider community, it was just crazy and such a humbling experience to know I have made such a big impact on my family and people in my community."

For a long time, Houli led the way for his community in the AFL. Then Saad arrived on the scene to carry the baton. Now El-Hawli is ready to be the next voice for the next generation Australian Muslim athletes to follow.

Bachar Houli in action during the R15 match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG on June 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Automatically when you get to the highest level you become a role model whether you like it or not, you just have the choice to be a positive or negative one. I've got no doubt Saad has that in him," Houli said.

"He is a loving individual. He always has a smile on his face. That descends down from his father and mother, who are great people, always happy and giving back to the community. He will be a positive role model off-field. On-field he has the ability because he stuck at it for four or five years and persisted.

"I've seen him consistently at the local mosque growing up and that’s something I admire of a young kid growing up in the modern age, who is proud of his identity at the same time as fulfilling his dream. He ticks all boxes for me."

Last Thursday night was the culmination of years of perseverance. But it's only the beginning. El-Hawli is just getting started.